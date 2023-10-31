Charlie Potter continues hot streak by winning boys’ Division 2 golf championship, Dover-Sherborn also wins team title

“After [Potter] shot the 55, he came to tryouts and set the course record at our home course,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Jon Kirby. “It’s incredible what he’s done. He’s a great player. He can get up and down from anywhere and he’s only a sophomore.”

So there was no surprise Tuesday when Potter continued his torrid run by capturing the Division 2 individual championship at Thorny Lea Golf Club , posting a 1-over 71 in raw conditions to edge Reading’s Brandon Vitarsi by one shot.

BROCKTON — About two months ago, Charlie Potter turned heads within the Dover-Sherborn golf program when the baby-faced sophomore set the course record at Pinecrest Golf Club in Holliston, shooting an 11-under-par 55 with 10 birdies and an eagle.

With Potter leading the way, Dover-Sherborn (314) also claimed the team title by two shots over perennial contender Bishop Stang, capturing its second state title in three years but the first as a D2 program.

Senior Tim Hill, who led halfway through the round, carded a 5-over 75 to tie for fourth. Grant Meyer (83) and Griffin Sipp (85) rounded out the scoring for D-S, which went 13-2 in the regular season.

“It felt amazing as a team to win,” said Potter. “We won a title two years ago and I wasn’t on that team. It meant the world to win today as a team.”

In his first taste of Thorny, Potter said he emphasized his pre-shot routine, focusing on accuracy with hazards draped all over the course. The righthander plotted his way around by hitting fairways and greens. Most importantly, he avoided big numbers, finishing with 13 pars, 3 bogeys, and 2 birdies.

“We came here and we knew Charlie was going to win,” said senior captain Sean Scannell. “We’ve seen what he’s done all season. He’s a stud.”

Potter took control on the downhill 192-yard par 3 17th. With a 5-iron in his hands, he stuck a striped shot to 10 feet and rolled in the birdie putt for a three-shot lead. Although Vitarsi made a late charge with consecutive birdies, Potter escaped his final hole, No. 2, with a solid bogey to claim the title.

After winning a third straight Central sectional crown last week, Dover-Sherborn stayed sharp with team rounds and driving range sessions, paving the way for Tuesday’s win.

“Great course, great competition, I just couldn’t be happier,” said Kirby. “We have our good players and their games translate. I’m just really glad we have dedicated players.”

It was a banner day at Thorny Lea GC for the Dover-Sherborn golf team, from left: Grant Meyer, Griffin Sipp, Mason Melchionda, Charlie Potter, Sean Scannell, Tim Hill and coach Jon Kirby. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Reading's Brandon Vitarsi follows the flight of his tee shot on the third hold in the Division 2 state final at Thorny Lea GC. He earned a runner-up finish with his 2-over 73. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Thorny Lea GC

Team

1. Dover-Sherborn, 314; 2. Bishop Stang, 316; 3. Westwood, 322; 4. Duxbury, 326; 5. Old Rochester, 330; 6. Reading, 332; 7. Nashoba, 334; 8. Marblehead, 336; 8. Pope Francis, 336; 10. Gloucester, 342.

Individual

71 — Charlie Potter, Dover-Sherborn (Par 70).

72 — Brandon Vitarsi, Reading.

74 — Jack Martin, Nauset.

75 — Matt Oliveira, Bishop Stang; Tim Hill, Dover-Sherborn.

76 — Matt Costello, Bishop Stang; Sam Piecynski, Tantasqua; Peter le Gassick, Old Rochester; Johnny Gillooly, Milton.

77 — Mike Yucius, Duxbury.

78 — Bobby Fish, Danvers; Joseph Orlando, Gloucester; Owen Hamilton, Duxbury.

79 — Zac Georgantas, Foxborough; Troy Gregg, Nashoba; Simon Quicken, Marblehead; Mason Bowie, Nashoba; Patrick Dalton, Westwood.