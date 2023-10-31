Favorites, sleepers, and players to watch for in state field hockey tournament, Divisions 1-4

In Division 1, no team has an easy road to the final four. No. 1 Walpole (17-1), the two-time state runner-up, will face offenses that will test its stifling defense. Two-time defending state champion Andover (15-2) faces a tough road against some of the toughest defensive players the Warriors have seen this season. Both, however, have the playoff experience to overcome.

Division 2 will be the most dynamic and highly-contested division in the tournament. Top-seeded Reading (17-1), No. 2 Norwood (16-2), and No. 3 Somerset Berkley (17-0-1) can make an argument that they will make it to the final at WPI. But several underdogs could put a wrench in those plans.

No. 1 Watertown (17-0) seeks its 21st state title, but faces a more difficult Division 3 bracket than the Raiders have seen in a while.

Defending Division 4 champ No. 1 Uxbridge (17-1) has been impressive run this season, and the Tigers face a path filled with fellow Central and Western Massachusetts teams.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Walpole.

Sleeper: No. 4 Franklin.

Players to watch: Izzy Adams (junior, Walpole), Emily Carney (junior, Franklin), Mia Giamo (junior, Andover), Kelly Holmes (senior, King Philip), Ava Meehan (senior, Bishop Feehan), Lily Schmalz (senior, Needham).

Longest road trip: No. 29 Beverly at No. 4 Franklin (71 miles).

Overview: No. 1 Walpole’s path to a third consecutive final could run into a tough matchup in the Round of 8, with No. 8 Bishop Feehan or No. 9 King Philip. No. 2 Andover might face a Round of 16 sleeper in No. 15 Wellesley, which is battle-tested. No. 4 Franklin leads the toughest section of the bracket, where there could be upsets. No. 5 Acton-Boxborough, No. 12 Needham, and No. 13 Winchester join the Panthers in that section, and all four have played tough schedules and could make deep runs. Solid first-round matchups include No. 20 Chelmsford at No. 13 Winchester, No. 28 Essex Tech at No. 5 Acton-Boxborough, and No. 22 Durfee vs. No. 11 Belmont.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 2 Norwood.

Sleeper: No. 3 Somerset Berkley.

Players to watch: Karissa Albin (senior, Somerset Berkley), Myles Lakin (senior, Reading), Shea Larkee (junior, Norwood), Camille Perlov (senior, Hopkinton), Samantha Souza (senior, Dartmouth), Haylen Wilson (junior, Hingham).

Longest road trip: No. 22 Duxbury at No. 11 Longmeadow (139 miles).

Overview: The deepest field in the tournament presents a wide-open bracket that will test every team. No. 1 Reading leapfrogged No. 2 Norwood in the power rankings the last week of the season. Norwood is lined up for a potential Round of 8 faceoff with No. 7 Hopkinton, a Tri-Valley League rival which Larkee singled out as a tough competitor earlier in the season. Norwood won both regular-season games, but the Hillers have the familiarity to make a third matchup close. An early game to watch: 2022 runner-up No. 16 Nashoba vs. No. 17 Masconomet, a rematch of a 2021 semifinal. Both graduated key cogs, but have playoff experience that many other D2 teams do not. The winner likely will have to quickly turn around and face No. 1 Reading. No. 3 Somerset Berkley’s high-scoring tendencies will serve the Raiders well in a section that includes undefeated Dartmouth and defending state champion Longmeadow.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 1 Watertown.

Sleeper: Newburyport.

Players to watch: Ella Costa (senior, Gloucester), Molly Driscoll (senior, Watertown), Sawyer Groothius (senior, Swampscott), Kasey Litwin (senior, St. Mary’s), Khloe Schultz (sophomore, Sandwich), Bobbi Serino (senior, Danvers).

Longest road trip: No. 23 North Middlesex at No. 8 Dennis-Yarmouth (128 miles).

Overview: Watertown (17-0) is shooting for state title 21, and the Raiders’ path is more challenging than in past years. Their portion of the bracket includes No. 16 Medfield (7-9-2), a team with the strongest opponent rating in the division, and No. 17 St. Mary’s (11-4-2), a tenacious team that picked up steam late.

Don’t count out No. 9 Danvers, which advanced to last year’s D2 semifinals. No. 2 Newburyport’s side of the bracket features Cape Ann League rivals Pentucket and North Reading, and the team the Clippers defeated in last year’s Round of 8, No. 7 Gloucester. The most intriguing early-round games include a Round of 32 battle between No. 12 Swampscott and No. 21 Dighton-Rehoboth. There is a potential Round of 16 matchup brewing between undefeated No. 4 Sandwich and tested underdog Weston.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Uxbridge.

Sleeper: No. 5 Case.

Players to watch: Melissa Caprio (senior, Lynnfield), Sam Clarke (sophomore, Monomoy), Reese Hansen (junior, Cohasset), Caelie Patrick (senior, Manchester-Essex), Shea Ryan (junior, St. John Paul II), Megan Smith (senior, Case).

Longest road trip: No. 19 Quaboag Regional at No. 14 Nantucket (159 miles).

Overview: Top-seeded Uxbridge, the two-time defending state champion, has made a strong case for favorite status. The Tigers do face a possible Round of 8 matchup with No. 8 Cohasset, a semifinalist last season. The division usually sees a Cape Ann League team make a play for the title, and No. 2 Manchester Essex, which played Uxbridge in last year’s final. The Hornets have the ability to win close games. No. 3 Monomoy has the depth to make its third consecutive state semifinal. But a potential Round of 8 game against No. 6 Lunenburg will be a test. Nantucket set a goal to play a home game in the tournament, since their reliance on ferries to travel limits time for game preparation. They met the goal. The No. 14 Whalers will host No. 19 Quaboag Regional in the first round.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.