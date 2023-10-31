Favorites, sleepers, and players to watch for the state girls’ volleyball tournament, Divisions 1-5

There are just three undefeated teams in the state: Canton (Division 2), Ipswich (D4), and Mt. Greylock (D5), but it doesn’t mean they’ll have an easy path. Ipswich (18-0) is looking to three-peat , but Canton (20-0) has come out of nowhere after losing in the second round last year. Mt. Greylock (19-0) fell in the final last year to Frontier, which has since moved to D4.

Defending champion Newton North, the top seed in Division 1, was dealt its only defeat in a five-set loss to No. 3 Barnstable. But Bay State rivals Needham (No. 5) and Natick (No. 11) have also taken the Tigers to a fifth set. With five teams set for at least one home game, the Bay State Conference has strong representation in the D1 bracket.

The MIAA girls’ volleyball state tournament tips off Wednesday night, and there is no shortage of exciting matchups.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In D3, top three seeds Medfield, Nipmuc, and Weston have been close all season.

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of each bracket:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Newton North.

Sleeper: No. 10 Franklin.

Players to watch: Mackenzie Crandall (senior hitter, Shrewsbury), Taylor Lacerda (senior hitter, Franklin), Sasha Selivan (freshman setter/hitter, Newton North), Samantha Tam (senior hitter, Needham, Sadie Wellbeloved (senior setter, Barnstable), Melisa Yuceler (senior libero, Bishop Feehan).

Longest road trip: No. 34 Brockton at No. 31 Springfield Central – 101 miles.

Overview: Defending champion Newton North (20-1) is the top contender, with Sasha Selivan stepping into a big role after the team graduated D1 co-Player of the Year Abigail Wright. Haverhill (17-1) comes in at No. 2, with the highest margin of victory (2.6111) but only 21st in opponent ranking (1.7949). A recent four-set win over Andover shows that the Hillies can compete with top teams, and with home court coming, they can’t be overlooked.

Advertisement

The division is stacked with setters who run efficient offenses, but it’s not just the top three teams. Brookline senior Charlotte Mullen racked up 54 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks, and an ace in a five-set win over No. 11 Natick, and Bishop Feehan senior Regan Gill compiled 34 assists, 10 digs, 5 kills, and 4 aces in a win over No. 6 Andover. No. 12 Brookline (13-7) also has a win over No. 5 Needham, and No. 8 Feehan (17-3) a victory at No. 3 Barnstable, locking in their status as potential dark horses. There are at least half a dozen teams who would be reasonable sleeper picks.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Westborough.

Sleeper: No. 10 North Quincy.

Players to watch: Quinn Anderson (senior hitter, Westborough), Ava Arcona (senior setter, Algonquin), Samantha Coughlin-Michon (senior hitter, Longmeadow), Leah Fowke (junior setter, Melrose), Valentina Torres (sophomore setter, Duxbury), Jess Wright (senior hitter, Canton).

Longest road trip: No. 33 Somerset Berkley at No. 32 Agawam — 107 miles.

Overview: Top-seeded Westborough (16-1) looks as strong as ever in their effort to repeat. Quinn Anderson is one of the state’s best, turning in a clutch performance in the final last year and once again leading the Rangers, under the direction of her father, Roger, the head coach. They beat No. 2 Algonquin twice, their only loss to Newton North.

No. 3 Canton (20-0) is the undefeated team in the bracket, but it’s not for lack of competition. The Bulldogs dispatched Franklin, Attleboro, and Bishop Feehan among others along the way. The only D2 team to take a set from the Bulldogs: Hockomock rival Oliver Ames. The eighth-seeded Tigers (15-5) looked strong at their best this year, showing their potential in a sweep of No. 9 Dartmouth.

Advertisement

Division 3

Favorite: No. 3 Weston.

Sleeper: No. 12 Greater New Bedford.

Players to watch: Cade Barron (senior setter, Shawsheen), Lauren Joy (senior blocker/hitter, Amherst-Pelham), Aubrie Letourneau (junior setter, Old Rochester), Fielding Mayhugh (junior hitter, Weston), Dana Schechter (senior hitter, Nipmuc), Tamlyn Shu (senior libero, Medfield).

Longest road trip: No. 37 Saugus at No. 28 Chicopee — 98.7 miles.

Overview: Top-seeded Medfield (19-1) and No. 3 Weston (15-5) made sure to schedule one of their matchups for the last game of the regular season, projecting it to be a preview of a late-round playoff game. The two teams ended up splitting their season series, both games going to five set, Medfield netting the more recent win. If they meet again, it would be in the final, unless No. 2 Nipmuc has something to say about it.

Defending champion Tewksbury (8-12) graduated half the team, including D3 Player of the Year Carrina Barron, entering the playoffs of its title defense at No. 25. Runner-up Dennis-Yarmouth (11-3) graduated All-Scholastic Grace Presswood, but has fared better, coming in as the 11-seed.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Ipswich.

Sleeper: No. 7 Ursuline.

Players to watch: Caroline Deane (senior hitter, Frontier), Mia Milanicq (freshman hitter, Bellingham), Addison Murphy (senior libero, Hudson), Addison Pillis (junior blocker/hitter, Ipswich), Hannah Storm (senior hitter, Case), Carly Tarantola (sophomore hitter, Ursuline).

Advertisement

Longest road trip: No. 25 Monument Mountain at No. 8 Hamilton Wenham — 157 miles.

This is the only division with two 2022 champions. No. 1 Ipswich (18-0) is shooting for its third straight title; and third-seeded Frontier (16-5) moved up following its D5 victory. Ipswich graduated D4 Player of the Year Grace Sorensen, but has not lost a step, only dropping two sets all season. The Red Hawks don’t have a perfect record, but will look to earn a 12th championship in coach Sean MacDonald’s 21st and final season.

No. 6 Case (16-4) is another program which has seen a lot of success through the years, owning 10 state championships. It was defensive play that helped the Cardinals overcome Lynnfield’s star hitter Ella Gizmunt in the semifinals last season, and then force Sorensen’s Tigers to rally from 2-0 in the championship. They may be built for another run.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 2 Bourne.

Sleeper: No. 12 Millis.

Players to watch: Melanie Bouzan (junior setter, Innovation Academy), Nathalya Felix (senior blocker/hitter/setter, Baystate Academy), Sofia Halunen (sophomore hitter/setter, Bourne), Karalynn Hopkins (junior hitter, Lee), Madi Liimatainen (junior hitter, Turners Falls), Celina Savage (senior hitter, Mt. Greylock).

Longest road trip: Prospect Hill (Cambridge) to Smith Vocational (Northampton) — 103 miles.

Overview: Top-seeded Mt. Greylock (19-0) carries an undefeated record into the tournament, dropping just three sets all season. No one else has fewer than two losses. The Mounties, led by Celina Savage, are full of upperclassmen, unlike No. 2 Bourne, in which half the roster is composed of sophomores.

Advertisement

The Canalmen (15-5) boast the second-toughest regular season schedule in D5, behind only Millis. The team is small, but features family members working together: Elena (senior setter) and Nola Timo (sophomore hitter) are sisters, and David Moore took over as head coach in 2020 with his daughter Kassie Lee assisting.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.