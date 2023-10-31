scorecardresearch Skip to main content
MIAA FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

Here are the seedings and matchups for the state field hockey tournament

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated October 31, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Walpole is the top seed in Division 1, but coach Jen Quinn and the Porkers know there is much work ahead in a challenging bracket.Debee Tlumacki

While a number of the state’s top-ranked field hockey teams entering the postseason look familiar, the brackets are chock-filled with opportunities for relative unknowns to emerge and challenge for an elusive state title.

In Division 1, no team has an easy road to the final four. No. 1 Walpole (17-1), the two-time state runners-up, will face offenses that will test its stifling defense. Two-time defending state champion Andover (15-2) also faces a tough road against some of the toughest defensive players they have seen this season. Both teams, however, have the playoff experience to overcome.

Division 2 will be the most dynamic and highly-contested division in the tournament. No. 1 Reading (17-1), No. 2 Norwood (16-2) and No. 3 Somerset Berkley (17-0-1) all can make an argument for making their way to the final at WPI, but their are several underdogs who could put a wrench in all three teams’ plans.

No. 1 Watertown (17-0) seeks its 21st state title, but faces a more difficult Division 3 bracket than they have seen in a while.

Defending Division 4 champ No. 1 Uxbridge has been on an impressive run this season at 17-1, and the Tigers face a path to another state title that is filled with fellow Central and Western Massachusetts teams.

MIAA field hockey tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Walpole (17-1-0); 2. Andover (15-2-0); 3. Wachusett (13-1-4); 4. Franklin (17-0-1); 5. Acton-Boxborough (13-4-1); 6. Central Catholic (14-2-1); 7. Algonquin (13-2-3); 8. Bishop Feehan (11-5-1); 9. King Philip (14-4-0); 10. Concord-Carlisle (13-4-1); 11. Belmont (14-3-1); 12. Needham (13-5-0); 13. Winchester (13-5-0); 14. Barnstable (13-3-2); 15. Wellesley (10-4-4); 16. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-5-3); 17. Braintree (9-7-2); 18. Arlington (8-8-2); 19. Shrewsbury (6-9-2); 20. Chelmsford (5-9-3); 21. Newton North (12-5-3); 22. Durfee (12-3-2); 23. Natick (6-7-5); 24. Lexington (8-9-1); 25. Brookline (9-7-2); 26. North Andover (6-8-3); 27. Westford (8-8-2); 28. Essex Tech (10-6-2); 29. Beverly (8-8-2); 30. Attleboro (5-11-2); 31. Methuen (8-5-5); 32. Marshfield (4-4-8).

TBA — First round

Arlington at Wellesley, TBA; Attleboro at Wachusett, TBA; Beverly at Franklin, TBA; Braintree at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Brookline at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Chelmsford at Winchester, TBA; Durfee at Belmont, TBA; Essex Tech at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Lexington at King Philip, TBA; Marshfield at Walpole, TBA; Methuen at Andover, TBA; Natick at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Newton North at Needham, TBA; North Andover at Algonquin, TBA; Shrewsbury at Barnstable, TBA; Westford at Central Catholic, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Reading (17-1-0); 2. Norwood (16-2-0); 3. Somerset Berkley (17-0-1); 4. Hingham (15-2-1); 5. Minnechaug (14-2-1); 6. Dartmouth (17-0-0); 7. Hopkinton (12-4-2); 8. Canton (14-4-0); 9. Westwood (10-7-1); 10. Doherty (15-3-0); 11. Longmeadow (9-6-3); 12. Leominster (10-7-1); 13. Scituate (12-7-1); 14. Oliver Ames (11-8-1); 15. Notre Dame (Hingham) (9-9-2); 16. Nashoba (5-10-3); 17. Masconomet (8-6-3); 18. Agawam (6-5-5); 19. Malden Catholic (13-4-1); 20. Milton (5-10-1); 21. North Attleborough (8-9-1); 22. Duxbury (10-6-2); 23. Burlington (5-11-0); 24. Mansfield (7-10-1); 25. Westborough (4-10-2); 26. Middleborough (7-8-3); 27. Bishop Stang (5-11-2); 28. Northampton (10--5-3); 29. Silver Lake (9-6-3); 30. Westfield (10-5-3); 31. Wayland (2-13-1); 32. Milford (2-14-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Malden at Milford, TBA; Worcester South at Wayland, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Norwood, TBA; TBA at Reading, TBA; Agawam at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Bishop Stang at Dartmouth, TBA; Burlington at Doherty, TBA; Duxbury at Longmeadow, TBA; Malden Catholic at Oliver Ames, TBA; Mansfield at Westwood, TBA; Masconomet at Nashoba, TBA; Middleborough at Hopkinton, TBA; Milton at Scituate, TBA; North Attleborough at Leominster, TBA; Northampton at Minnechaug, TBA; Shrewsbury at Hingham, TBA; Westborough at Canton, TBA; Westfield at Somerset Berkley, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Watertown (17-0-0); 2. Newburyport (17-1-0); 3. Dover-Sherborn (14-2-2); 4. Sandwich (17-0-1); 5. Foxborough (15-2-1); 6. Falmouth (10-5-3); 7. Gloucester (13-3-2); 8. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-7-4); 9. Danvers (13-2-3); 10. East Longmeadow (18-0-0); 11. Notre Dame (Worcester) (12-4-2); 12. Swampscott (11-5-2); 13. Weston (11-4-3); 14. North Reading (11-4-2); 15. Medway (6-7-2); 16. Medfield (7-9-2); 17. St. Mary’s (11-4-2); 18. Dedham (4-8-5); 19. Oakmont (7-9-1); 20. Nipmuc (9-7-2); 21. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-5-6); 22. Hanover (10-6-2); 23. Pentucket (8-8-2); 24. Auburn (9-6-3); 25. North Middlesex (8-8-2); 26. Belchertown (11-5-1); 27. Wilmington (6-8-4); 28. Groton-Dunstable (11-5-2); 29. Ashland (3-12-3); 30. Tewksbury (8-6-4); 31. Norwell (8-7-3); 32. Marlborough (5-11-2); 33. Monty Tech (10-5-1); 34. Blackstone Valley (7-7-4).

TBA — Preliminary

Blackstone Valley at Norwell, TBA; Monty Tech at Marlborough, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Watertown, TBA; Ashland at Sandwich, TBA; Auburn at Danvers, TBA; Belchertown at Gloucester, TBA; Dedham at Medway, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Swampscott, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Foxborough, TBA; Hanover at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Nipmuc at Weston, TBA; North Middlesex at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Oakmont at North Reading, TBA; Pentucket at East Longmeadow, TBA; St. Mary’s at Medfield, TBA; Tewksbury at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Wilmington at Falmouth, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Uxbridge (17-1-0); 2. Manchester Essex (14-1-3); 3. Monomoy (13-2-3); 4. Sutton (13-3-2); 5. Joseph Case (14-1-1); 6. Lunenburg (15-1-2); 7. Hopedale (10-3-5); 8. Cohasset (11-6-1); 9. Quabbin (10-4-3); 10. Lynnfield (11-7-2); 11. Clinton (18-0-0); 12. Frontier (8-6-4); 13. Greenfield (10-5-3); 14. Nantucket (9-5-3); 15. St. John Paul II (11-2-4); 16. Stoneham (9-8-1); 17. Franklin County Tech (16-1-1); 18. Tyngsborough/Dracut (11-5-2); 19. Quaboag (12-5-1); 20. Northbridge (8-8-2); 21. Westport (12-6-0); 22. Narragansett (10-7-1); 23. Ipswich (4-8-6); 24. St. Paul (10-6-0); 25. Bellingham (4-11-5); 26. West Bridgewater (8-9-1); 27. Maynard (10-6-2); 28. Amesbury (2-9-4); 29. Carver (6-9-3); 30. North Brookfield (9-4-1); 31. Bromfield (7-8-1); 32. Tahanto (7-9-1).

TBA — First round

Amesbury at Joseph Case, TBA; Bellingham at Cohasset, TBA; Bromfield at Manchester Essex, TBA; Carver at Sutton, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Stoneham, TBA; Ipswich at Lynnfield, TBA; Maynard at Lunenburg, TBA; Narragansett at Clinton, TBA; North Brookfield at Monomoy, TBA; Northbridge at Greenfield, TBA; Quaboag at Nantucket, TBA; St. Paul at Quabbin, TBA; Tahanto at Uxbridge, TBA; Tyngsborough/Dracut at St. John Paul II, TBA; West Bridgewater at Hopedale, TBA; Westport at Frontier, TBA.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

