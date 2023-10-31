Here are the seedings and matchups for the state field hockey tournament

While a number of the state’s top-ranked field hockey teams entering the postseason look familiar, the brackets are chock-filled with opportunities for relative unknowns to emerge and challenge for an elusive state title.

In Division 1, no team has an easy road to the final four. No. 1 Walpole (17-1), the two-time state runners-up, will face offenses that will test its stifling defense. Two-time defending state champion Andover (15-2) also faces a tough road against some of the toughest defensive players they have seen this season. Both teams, however, have the playoff experience to overcome.

Division 2 will be the most dynamic and highly-contested division in the tournament. No. 1 Reading (17-1), No. 2 Norwood (16-2) and No. 3 Somerset Berkley (17-0-1) all can make an argument for making their way to the final at WPI, but their are several underdogs who could put a wrench in all three teams’ plans.