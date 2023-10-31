Here are the seedings and matchups for the state field hockey tournament

While a number of the state’s top-ranked field hockey teams entering the postseason look familiar, the brackets are chock-filled with opportunities for relative unknowns to emerge and challenge for an elusive state title.
In Division 1, no team has an easy road to the final four. No. 1 Walpole (17-1), the two-time state runners-up, will face offenses that will test its stifling defense. Two-time defending state champion Andover (15-2) also faces a tough road against some of the toughest defensive players they have seen this season. Both teams, however, have the playoff experience to overcome.
Division 2 will be the most dynamic and highly-contested division in the tournament. No. 1 Reading (17-1), No. 2 Norwood (16-2) and No. 3 Somerset Berkley (17-0-1) all can make an argument for making their way to the final at WPI, but their are several underdogs who could put a wrench in all three teams’ plans.
No. 1 Watertown (17-0) seeks its 21st state title, but faces a more difficult Division 3 bracket than they have seen in a while.
Defending Division 4 champ No. 1 Uxbridge has been on an impressive run this season at 17-1, and the Tigers face a path to another state title that is filled with fellow Central and Western Massachusetts teams.
MIAA field hockey tournament
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Walpole (17-1-0); 2. Andover (15-2-0); 3. Wachusett (13-1-4); 4. Franklin (17-0-1); 5. Acton-Boxborough (13-4-1); 6. Central Catholic (14-2-1); 7. Algonquin (13-2-3); 8. Bishop Feehan (11-5-1); 9. King Philip (14-4-0); 10. Concord-Carlisle (13-4-1); 11. Belmont (14-3-1); 12. Needham (13-5-0); 13. Winchester (13-5-0); 14. Barnstable (13-3-2); 15. Wellesley (10-4-4); 16. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-5-3); 17. Braintree (9-7-2); 18. Arlington (8-8-2); 19. Shrewsbury (6-9-2); 20. Chelmsford (5-9-3); 21. Newton North (12-5-3); 22. Durfee (12-3-2); 23. Natick (6-7-5); 24. Lexington (8-9-1); 25. Brookline (9-7-2); 26. North Andover (6-8-3); 27. Westford (8-8-2); 28. Essex Tech (10-6-2); 29. Beverly (8-8-2); 30. Attleboro (5-11-2); 31. Methuen (8-5-5); 32. Marshfield (4-4-8).
TBA — First round
Arlington at Wellesley, TBA; Attleboro at Wachusett, TBA; Beverly at Franklin, TBA; Braintree at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Brookline at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Chelmsford at Winchester, TBA; Durfee at Belmont, TBA; Essex Tech at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Lexington at King Philip, TBA; Marshfield at Walpole, TBA; Methuen at Andover, TBA; Natick at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Newton North at Needham, TBA; North Andover at Algonquin, TBA; Shrewsbury at Barnstable, TBA; Westford at Central Catholic, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Reading (17-1-0); 2. Norwood (16-2-0); 3. Somerset Berkley (17-0-1); 4. Hingham (15-2-1); 5. Minnechaug (14-2-1); 6. Dartmouth (17-0-0); 7. Hopkinton (12-4-2); 8. Canton (14-4-0); 9. Westwood (10-7-1); 10. Doherty (15-3-0); 11. Longmeadow (9-6-3); 12. Leominster (10-7-1); 13. Scituate (12-7-1); 14. Oliver Ames (11-8-1); 15. Notre Dame (Hingham) (9-9-2); 16. Nashoba (5-10-3); 17. Masconomet (8-6-3); 18. Agawam (6-5-5); 19. Malden Catholic (13-4-1); 20. Milton (5-10-1); 21. North Attleborough (8-9-1); 22. Duxbury (10-6-2); 23. Burlington (5-11-0); 24. Mansfield (7-10-1); 25. Westborough (4-10-2); 26. Middleborough (7-8-3); 27. Bishop Stang (5-11-2); 28. Northampton (10--5-3); 29. Silver Lake (9-6-3); 30. Westfield (10-5-3); 31. Wayland (2-13-1); 32. Milford (2-14-2).
TBA — Preliminary
Malden at Milford, TBA; Worcester South at Wayland, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Norwood, TBA; TBA at Reading, TBA; Agawam at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Bishop Stang at Dartmouth, TBA; Burlington at Doherty, TBA; Duxbury at Longmeadow, TBA; Malden Catholic at Oliver Ames, TBA; Mansfield at Westwood, TBA; Masconomet at Nashoba, TBA; Middleborough at Hopkinton, TBA; Milton at Scituate, TBA; North Attleborough at Leominster, TBA; Northampton at Minnechaug, TBA; Shrewsbury at Hingham, TBA; Westborough at Canton, TBA; Westfield at Somerset Berkley, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Watertown (17-0-0); 2. Newburyport (17-1-0); 3. Dover-Sherborn (14-2-2); 4. Sandwich (17-0-1); 5. Foxborough (15-2-1); 6. Falmouth (10-5-3); 7. Gloucester (13-3-2); 8. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-7-4); 9. Danvers (13-2-3); 10. East Longmeadow (18-0-0); 11. Notre Dame (Worcester) (12-4-2); 12. Swampscott (11-5-2); 13. Weston (11-4-3); 14. North Reading (11-4-2); 15. Medway (6-7-2); 16. Medfield (7-9-2); 17. St. Mary’s (11-4-2); 18. Dedham (4-8-5); 19. Oakmont (7-9-1); 20. Nipmuc (9-7-2); 21. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-5-6); 22. Hanover (10-6-2); 23. Pentucket (8-8-2); 24. Auburn (9-6-3); 25. North Middlesex (8-8-2); 26. Belchertown (11-5-1); 27. Wilmington (6-8-4); 28. Groton-Dunstable (11-5-2); 29. Ashland (3-12-3); 30. Tewksbury (8-6-4); 31. Norwell (8-7-3); 32. Marlborough (5-11-2); 33. Monty Tech (10-5-1); 34. Blackstone Valley (7-7-4).
TBA — Preliminary
Blackstone Valley at Norwell, TBA; Monty Tech at Marlborough, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Watertown, TBA; Ashland at Sandwich, TBA; Auburn at Danvers, TBA; Belchertown at Gloucester, TBA; Dedham at Medway, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Swampscott, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Foxborough, TBA; Hanover at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Nipmuc at Weston, TBA; North Middlesex at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; Oakmont at North Reading, TBA; Pentucket at East Longmeadow, TBA; St. Mary’s at Medfield, TBA; Tewksbury at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Wilmington at Falmouth, TBA.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. Uxbridge (17-1-0); 2. Manchester Essex (14-1-3); 3. Monomoy (13-2-3); 4. Sutton (13-3-2); 5. Joseph Case (14-1-1); 6. Lunenburg (15-1-2); 7. Hopedale (10-3-5); 8. Cohasset (11-6-1); 9. Quabbin (10-4-3); 10. Lynnfield (11-7-2); 11. Clinton (18-0-0); 12. Frontier (8-6-4); 13. Greenfield (10-5-3); 14. Nantucket (9-5-3); 15. St. John Paul II (11-2-4); 16. Stoneham (9-8-1); 17. Franklin County Tech (16-1-1); 18. Tyngsborough/Dracut (11-5-2); 19. Quaboag (12-5-1); 20. Northbridge (8-8-2); 21. Westport (12-6-0); 22. Narragansett (10-7-1); 23. Ipswich (4-8-6); 24. St. Paul (10-6-0); 25. Bellingham (4-11-5); 26. West Bridgewater (8-9-1); 27. Maynard (10-6-2); 28. Amesbury (2-9-4); 29. Carver (6-9-3); 30. North Brookfield (9-4-1); 31. Bromfield (7-8-1); 32. Tahanto (7-9-1).
TBA — First round
Amesbury at Joseph Case, TBA; Bellingham at Cohasset, TBA; Bromfield at Manchester Essex, TBA; Carver at Sutton, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Stoneham, TBA; Ipswich at Lynnfield, TBA; Maynard at Lunenburg, TBA; Narragansett at Clinton, TBA; North Brookfield at Monomoy, TBA; Northbridge at Greenfield, TBA; Quaboag at Nantucket, TBA; St. Paul at Quabbin, TBA; Tahanto at Uxbridge, TBA; Tyngsborough/Dracut at St. John Paul II, TBA; West Bridgewater at Hopedale, TBA; Westport at Frontier, TBA.
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.