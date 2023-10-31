Previewing the Massachusetts high school football playoffs, division by division

To get there, teams are going to have to navigate balanced brackets full of favorites, sleepers, and programs on the rise ready to crash the party.

State quarterfinals are slated for Nov. 10-11, state semifinals on Nov 17-18, and the MIAA Super Bowls take center stage at the home of the New England Patriots Nov. 29-Dec.1.

The road to the high school football Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium starts this week with first-round games set to take place across the state in Divisions 1-8. Sixteen teams qualified in each division .

We preview each division.

Division 1

Favorite: Springfield Central

Sleeper: No. 6 Methuen

Best matchup: No. 13 Franklin at No. 4 Andover

Longest road trip: Central Catholic to Springfield Central (101 miles)

Overview: While St. John’s Prep (8-0) is the deserved top seed and the defending state champion, Springfield Central (7-1) is the favorite to reclaim its status as Division 1 champion. Springfield Central, which won the D1 title in 2021, has an explosive offense with wide receivers Mattias Barbour and Dwayne Early Jr. on the outside, but they’ll have to hope the weather cooperates on Super Bowl weekend. Springfield will likely have to start by repeating early season wins over Central Catholic and Xaverian to reach the semifinals.

Andover (7-1) comes into the postseason with a ton of momentum after scoring key wins over Central Catholic and Billerica. Lincoln-Sudbury is the smallest school in D1 by enrollment, but can pack a punch. Needham is another defense-oriented team, which could square off with a high-powered Methuen offense in the quarterfinals.

Division 2

Favorite: Catholic Memorial

Sleeper: No. 6 Bishop Feehan

Best matchup: No. 9 Winchester at No. 8 North Andover

Longest road trip: North Quincy to Barnstable (63.6 miles)

Overview: This might be the year top-seeded King Philip (8-0) has a shot to dethrone Catholic Memorial (5-2), a private school powerhouse that has topped King Philip in consecutive D2 Super Bowls. CM has dealt with key injuries across its roster and will hope to get some players back by the end of November. Fourth-seeded Peabody (8-0) can win a track meet against any team, although potential second-round opponent Barnstable (7-1) could be a physical matchup. Bishop Feehan (6-1) has a lot of new players after making a run to the state semifinals last fall, but is capable of slowing down third-seeded Marshfield (6-2) in their potential quarterfinals matchup.

Division 3

Favorite: Milford

Sleeper: No. 5 Mansfield

Best matchup: No. 15 Plymouth South at No. 2 Billerica

Longest road trip: Westfield to Woburn (101 miles)

Overview: Out from the shadow of Catholic Memorial and rival King Philip in D2, top-seeded Milford (7-1) is poised for a run at a state title. Milford still has plenty of competition in this bracket, including another Hockomock rival in Mansfield (5-3), which has won five straight. Fourth-seeded Walpole (5-3) is also on a roll that includes impressive wins over third-seeded Milton (5-3) among others. Dartmouth (8-0) looks to keep its undefeated season going from the No. 6 seed. With program record-holder Casious Johnson back, Plymouth South (5-3) could give Billerica (7-1) problems in a first-round matchup.

Division 4

Favorite: Duxbury

Sleeper: No. 14 Marblehead

Best matchup: No. 10 Wayland at No. 7 Scituate

Longest road trip: Marblehead to Middleborough (58 miles)

Overview: After opening with a loss to Division 5 top seed Hanover, Duxbury (7-1) has run the table with some impressive nonleague wins. The Dragons are looking for a third straight trip to Gillette and a second straight Super Bowl win. Fourth-seeded Tewksbury (5-3) could pose a challenge with its hard-nosed defensive front, and fifth-seeded Norwood (6-2) has weapons across the board.

Tri-Valley League rivals Ashland (4-4) and Holliston (5-3) tangle in the first round. Marblehead (3-4) won three straight to qualify for the playoffs, and the Magicians are healthy at the right time in their first season in D4.

Trevor Jones (right) and Duxbury defeated Mansfield in the second week of the season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 5

Favorite: Hanover

Sleeper: No. 3 Shawsheen

Best matchup: No. 13 Apponequet at No. 4 Dedham

Longest road trip: North Middlesex to Old Rochester (101 miles)

Overview: The top contenders are new to the D5 ranks, with Hanover (8-0) coming off a trip to the D3 state semifinals last fall, and second-seeded Foxborough (7-1) fresh off a trip to the D4 state semifinals. Shawsheen made a run to Gillette last season, but the field is much tougher this year. Fourth-seeded Danvers (5-3) is another newcomer to the D5 ranks, and seventh-seeded Newburyport (7-1) should be a tough opponent. Apponequet (3-5) and Bishop Stang (3-5) both won their final games in dramatic fashion to qualify and will look to carry that momentum into their respective first-round matchups.

Division 6

Favorite: Salem

Sleeper: No. 5 Lynnfield

Best matchup: No. 9 Winthrop at No. 8 Fairhaven

Longest road trip: North Middlesex to Old Rochester (101 miles)

Overview: If third-seeded Salem (6-2) can get through games against high-powered Dennis-Yarmouth (6-2) and either CCL power Cardinal Spellman (6-2) or defending D6 champion St. Mary’s (6-2), the Witches could be destined for Gillette. Top seeds Norwell (7-1) and Abington (6-2) should not be overlooked, although Norwell will face a game opponent in the quarterfinals after Fairhaven (7-1) hosts Winthrop (5-3). Lynnfield (7-1) has only lost to D3 power North Attleborough and went undefeated against good competition to win the Cape Ann League.

Division 7

Favorite: Uxbridge

Sleeper: No. 6 Amesbury

Best matchup: No. 10 Blue Hills at No. 7 Mashpee

Longest road trip: Wahconah to Amesbury (155 miles)

Overview: Led by brothers Kellen and Camden LaChapelle, the grandsons of the winningest coach in state history, Northbridge’s Ken LaChapelle, Uxbridge (8-0) has rolled through the competition while averaging 43.3 points per game. Two South Shore League contenders might present the biggest challenge, with second-seeded Cohasset (4-3) two years removed from a D7 Super Bowl, and fourth-seeded Rockland (5-3) two years removed from a D6 state title.

Sixth-seeded Amesbury (6-1) ran into eventual D7 state champion West Boylston last fall, but brings back a talented skill group led by twins Michael and Max Sanchez, who are backs in a wing-T offense. South Shore Voc-Tech (5-3) could make noise from the No. 12 seed, and No. 10 Blue Hills (5-3) is another vocational school to watch.

Division 8

Favorite: West Boylston

Sleeper: No. 4 Cathedral

Best matchup: No. 10 Sutton at No. 7 KIPP Academy

Longest road trip: Franklin County Tech to Carver (126 miles)

Overview: Two seasons ago, Randolph started the run to the school’s first Super Bowl with a 16-10 win at Lee (135 miles), then turned around and earned a 16-10 win at Ware (89 miles). Now No. 12 Randolph (3-4) heads to Ware (8-0) for a first-round matchup in the hopes of rekindling some road magic. Coming off the school’s first South Shore Tobin title in 23 years, Carver (8-0) looks primed for a postseason run. Seventh-seeded KIPP Academy (6-2) could pose a potential threat in the quarterfinals, but No. 2 Carver’s offense has been unmatched at this level. Top-seeded West Boylston (8-0) used a ground-and-pound approach to win the D7 Super Bowl last year, and could present an interesting challenge for Carver if they meet at Gillette.