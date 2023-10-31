scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Bruins

Matt Poitras will stay with Bruins instead of going back to his junior team

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated October 31, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Rookie center Matt Poitras impressed enough in his first few games in the NHL to lock down a roster spot.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bruins rookie Matt Poitras can unpack his bags for good.

Coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday that the 19-year-old center “is sticking around” with the big club after his de facto nine-game tryout expired with Monday night’s overtime win over the Panthers.

The club needed to make a decision on Poitras — either send him back to his junior team in Guelph, Ontario, or keep him in Boston — after nine games.

Teenagers are not eligible to play in the AHL, so a season of seasoning in Providence was not an option.

“He’s continued to get better on both ends of the ice,” said Montgomery. “But what I think is appealing to us is every time you start to think, well this might be too much, whether it was preseason, night games, he just always finds a way to be like, he belongs. He belongs. He just belongs.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.

