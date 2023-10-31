Matt Poitras will stay with Bruins instead of going back to his junior team

The club needed to make a decision on Poitras — either send him back to his junior team in Guelph, Ontario, or keep him in Boston — after nine games.

Coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday that the 19-year-old center “is sticking around” with the big club after his de facto nine-game tryout expired with Monday night’s overtime win over the Panthers.

Teenagers are not eligible to play in the AHL, so a season of seasoning in Providence was not an option.

“He’s continued to get better on both ends of the ice,” said Montgomery. “But what I think is appealing to us is every time you start to think, well this might be too much, whether it was preseason, night games, he just always finds a way to be like, he belongs. He belongs. He just belongs.”

