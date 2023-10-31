Tracking all the player moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline

Whether they’re poised to be buyers or sellers, NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to make trades before the deadline.
What a team decides to do could indicate how they view themselves midway through the season. The Patriots are poised to be sellers, but Bill Belichick wouldn’t indicate Monday which way he was leaning or if he had any big moves in the works.
Follow along for updates about trades and deals around the league.
Bears add Montez Sweat from Washington, beef up defensive line
In a surprising move, the Bears acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat from Washington in exchange for a second-round pick. Sweat, 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, is playing this season on the fifth-year option and was not in line for a new contract with the Commanders.
In five seasons with Washington, Sweat, 27, has collected 35.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, 47 tackles for loss, and nine forced fumbles.
The Bears also gave cornerback Jaylon Johnson permission to seek a trade Tuesday morning.
