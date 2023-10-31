Patriots mailbag: A decisive loss in Miami brings out the critics again

Last week, you had the credit cake after the win. I want to hear how you’d slice up the blame pie after that one.

Based on the letters we received in the hours immediately after Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Dolphins , people aren’t happy with the coach, the quarterback, and the general direction of the franchise. You guys delivered some really smart and thoughtful questions this week; we got so many, we had to put a cap on the number of letters. (More of a reason to get them in early.) Let’s get to it.

Mac Jones, 35 percent: The quarterback had a strong start but tossed a brutal interception in the second quarter that felt like it changed the momentum of the game. It’s not fair to put it all on his shoulders, but as is the case most weeks, the quarterback gets too much of the credit and too much of the blame.

Bill Belichick, 30 percent: Like the quarterback, the coach traditionally gets too much of the credit and too much of the blame, so that’s part of why he’s ranked so high. But the decision to activate JuJu Smith-Schuster and not play him until the fourth quarter was an odd one. Not going for it at the end of the first half with all three timeouts is also part of the discussion here.

Offensive line, 20 percent: After its best performance of the season, the group reverts back to its inconsistent form. While it wasn’t all on the offensive line — the quarterback certainly missed some chances — Jones was sacked three times and hit seven times. Not great for a group that looked to be rounding into form after last week.

The officiating, 10 percent: Curious calls on both sides, but the defensive pass interference call on J.C. Jackson was questionable, while the flag for the hit by Smith-Schuster was also a puzzler.

J.C. Jackson, 5 percent: The cornerbacks had an up-and-down afternoon, but Jackson’s ill-timed step forward at the start of Tyreek Hill’s 42-yard touchdown reception set the stage for a big afternoon for Hill and the rest of the Miami pass catchers.

Why don’t the Pats go to the hurry-up offense more often? Can Mac Jones learn how to roll out and throw at the same time? And how about getting him out of the habit of throwing off his back foot? And does the OC have an obsession about running dive plays at about 80 percent of first downs?

— William L., Cape Cod

William, one of the things that stood out for me when it came to Jones’s postgame press conference was his reaction to a question on what he liked, what worked for him. He said the tempo plays were good, and the results certainly showed. (They came on the one scoring drive of the day that didn’t come after a takeaway.) I don’t necessarily think they’re capable of keeping their foot on the gas that consistently, but given the result and Jones’s response, I’d look for more of that in the future.

Miserable interception by Jones!!!

— Tom Kraeger, Sunapee

The mailbag in real time! I love it. Tom, in my mind, the second-quarter pick by Jalen Ramsey — I’m assuming that was the one you were referencing — was really the defining moment of the game. The Patriots and Jones had started relatively well, and were driving before the half for what would have been a tying score, but instead, there was the interception, and as a result, New England was down by 10 going into the half.

For his part, here’s what Jones had to say about that pick after the game:

“I knew the coverage. I knew everything. I just made a bad throw really late. I didn’t really drive it. That’s what happens on that play — the guy either takes it and it’s a touchdown or he falls off. That can happen. But you can’t do that as a quarterback. Just throw it out of bounds or take the checkdown and move on.”

Jalen Ramsey's interception was a turning point in Sunday's game. Al Diaz/Associated Press

If Mac Jones’s flaws are so obvious now, why weren’t they obvious at Alabama?

— Bill Petti, Whitman

He was surrounded by world-class talent at just about every position while in college. He’s someone who needs to be propped up; he’s not the sort of quarterback who’s capable of succeeding unless everything is perfect. I used to think it was hyperbole when Jones’s critics would suggest he had a better collection of skill-position guys around him in college than he does now, but I think that’s shown itself to be the case, at least this season.

How many years do you think Kraft will allow Belichick to waste as he slowly plods into mediocrity while trying to surpass Don Shula’s all-time wins record?

— Ryan McCue, Providence

In my experience, Robert Kraft doesn’t want to be the guy who was at the controls when the franchise lost the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the greatest coaches of all time. That being said, I have to imagine he’s also uncomfortable with the direction this team has taken in recent months. My experience is that he and Bill Belichick will have a long conversation this offseason that starts with the owner suggesting very strongly that he needs to hire a general manager. If Belichick resists, then I think that’s the first step in a larger discussion regarding Belichick’s future with the franchise.

I noticed that Keion White was playing from a standing position and he seemed even more explosive. Do you think that they will use him more this way as opposed to a three-point stance?

— Scott Simpson, Ayer

Good question, Scott. That depends a lot on the situation, particularly whom he’s facing and the down and distance. If he and the coaches believe he can work offensive linemen using his length on a passing down, then he’d likely be standing. If it’s more of a running situation, or if he was facing an offensive lineman he might be able to knock off his feet, then he’d have his hand down.

Why didn’t the Patriots see during the offseason what most fans have — that they don’t have enough playmakers, their offensive line is shaky, and their starting quarterback is not of NFL caliber?

— Mo Maher, Malden

Just talking about this last night with some colleagues. It’s shocking to me to see just how bad things have gotten since the summer. I don’t want to say we were lulled into a false sense of complacency, because they were competitive in the preseason, as well as the joint practices in Green Bay.

But I sincerely believe that many of the issues — at least on offense — can be traced back to the health (and personnel decisions) of the offensive line. It’s never been right, going all the way back to Mike Onwenu’s ankle rehab. Cole Strange was injured the first day they were in pads. Trent Brown has suffered multiple injuries (head, knee, ankle, chest). Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff have never been 100 percent healthy. And the rookies were thrown into the deep end of the pool and had to learn how to swim. Just a perfect storm of awful for the group.

If you are blowing up the Pats, which players do you keep and build around?

— John Ess, Quincy

Good starting point for 2024. I’ll give you 17 names, in no particular order, who should be foundational elements for this team in 2024 and beyond, using skills, financial value, general leadership, and intangibles: David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, Kendrick Bourne (even after the torn ACL), Demario Douglas, Pharaoh Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones, Matthew Judon, Keion White, Christian Barmore, Bryce Baringer, and Brendan Schooler (only because I’m assuming Matthew Slater is going to retire at the end of the season).

More names can make this list between now and the end of the season — I’m going to assume playing time might change for some — but right now, those are my guys I’m moving forward with.

Kendrick Bourne scored the Patriots' first touchdown but later left the game with a knee injury. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

How can Bill rebuild this roster when drafting and signings of free agents have set this team back several years?

— Marc Gonick, North Easton

In my experience, the two best rebuilding jobs he handled came at the end of the 2006 and 2009 seasons. The first time, he recognized that the team needed a talent overhaul, and went out and landed Randy Moss and Wes Welker, among others. The second provided a talent boost, but also involved disinfecting a toxic locker room.

If Bill is going to be the guy at the controls this offseason (a perfectly legitimate question), he’s going to have to work similar magic. The good news? They could have their highest overall pick since 2001 (when they drafted future Hall of Famer Richard Seymour sixth overall), and a ton of cap space. The bad news? This presents itself as a far more challenging rebuild than either of those two years.

When and where do you believe Bill’s approach with the team went wrong? After all, six Super Bowls weren’t all good fortune. But now the Patriots are pedestrian at best with gaps throughout the entire organization.

— Hyman Namaan, Andover

How far back do you want to go? While I agree there are currently gaps up and down the roster, in my experience, the real root of all of this was botching Tom Brady’s dismount. They should have figured out a way to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster in 2017. If they couldn’t do that, they should have had a post-Brady plan better than the one they executed.

It’s a quarterback league, and to leave yourself scrambling to land Cam Newton, and then not do a better job acknowledging and preparing for the strengths and weaknesses in Mac Jones’s game is slipshod work. I’m not going to lay it all on the quarterback position; the offensive line and missed calls at wide receiver are also part of the conversation. But that’s at the heart of this discussion.

Why doesn’t Bill draft a mobile quarterback and show all these young coaches that he can beat them at their own game? He’s still the best coach in the NFL.

— Manny Costa, Pawtucket

Mac Jones isn’t the only issue, but whether it’s through the draft or free agency, quarterback must be a priority this offseason. If the Patriots continue to slide — right now, they’d get a top-five pick — they could very well be in position to draft a difference-maker. (Or they could use their cap space to pursue a free agent.) Given the fact that this could be a transformative draft class for quarterbacks, that could be their best course of action.

How reasonable is it to expect a quarterback’s arm strength to improve over time? TB12 worked relentlessly with throwing coaches, and improved considerably over his career. Could one expect Mac Jones to do something similar? Not to imply he could be another TB12; just more arm strength would help him.

— Michael McLaughlin, Bluffton, S.C.

Michael, I love this question. Yes, it is reasonable to expect a quarterback’s arm strength to get better over time. We saw it with Brady, and while you are correct in being cautious about the comparison, I think it’s certainly possible with Mac. The phrase “relentless” regarding Brady’s desire for improvement is spot-on. He was always looking for ways to improve. Mac needs to find the same formula.

Will Robert Kraft consider pulling Bill Belichick out of the drafting process due to the complete failures of the past … with a few exceptions?

— Doug MacPhee, Peterborough, N.H.

I could be wrong, but I don’t think any coach has ever been left out of the drafting process completely. So that might be a big leap. But I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a few more faces in the war room this year offering some potential pushback to the coach.

Can we trade Bill at the deadline?

— Richard Costa, Massachusetts

Dealing with absolutes when it comes to covering the Patriots can come back to bite you. At the same time, while coaches have been traded before — Bill was dealt from the Jets to the Patriots, if you recall — I’d be stunned if that happened between now and Tuesday.

What does the future hold for Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Do you think the Patriots get a new GM before the draft?

— Jack Kelley, Lynn

I don’t know if there will be a new GM, but I’d fully expect the front office structure to change between now and the 2024 draft.

I noticed that the Patriots traveled from Providence to Fort Lauderdale on an American 777. It looks like they also used it for the trip to Las Vegas. Do they still have their own planes?

— Chuck Tidman, Holden

Great question, Chuck. I’ll follow up this week with some folks from the franchise and get you an answer next week.

Why doesn’t Belichick start using Bailey Zappe?

— Sheri Abrams, Brooklyn, Conn.

Honestly, he’s not any better than Mac. He’s done nothing to earn the role of starter. At this point, I’d consider the possibility of figuring out what you have in Will Grier. He’s a well-regarded veteran who had an impressive summer with the Cowboys; he was 64 for 84 (76.2 percent) for 640 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. It was preseason, but those numbers certainly warrant a look. Maybe after the bye week when he’s had some extra time to prepare?

What’s going on with Stephen Belichick? They used to always show him on TV and mention his contributions. Haven’t seen him once this year. What’s the market for him if Bill is fired? How is he looked at around the league?

— Kyle, Pittsburgh

That’s a good question; I haven’t seen him much on the broadcasts lately either. His future employment raises some really interesting questions. I have to believe that he’s made enough friends in the league that he would land somewhere if his father was out of the picture.

I do know that while there was some skepticism on the Patriots roster when he was initially hired, he quickly won over doubters with an unvarnished honesty. Devin McCourty once told the story of when Stephen was named safeties coach just before the start of the offseason program, he acknowledged he had a lot to learn as a coach and was willing to work with the players.

That understanding went a long way, and it’s my experience that he has continued to build on that.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.