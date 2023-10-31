Patriots make no moves ahead of NFL trade deadline

Linebacker Josh Uche, safety Kyle Dugger, and guard Mike Onwenu — considered trade possibilities because of their contract status — will play out the final year of their rookie deals in New England. The Patriots could still offer extensions to keep them beyond this season; otherwise, the players will test the open market when free agency begins in March.

Given their worst start to a season in more than two decades, there was some thought that the 2-6 Patriots would treat this year’s deadline differently, that they might look to make moves with an eye on the future. But the organization opted to hold on to its players rather than ship any out for additional draft capital.

The Patriots stood pat on Tuesday, electing not to make any deals at the trade deadline for the third straight year .

While the Patriots fielded calls on Uche, the prices for two superior pass rushers in Montez Sweat (to Bears from Commanders for a second-round pick) and Chase Young (to 49ers from Commanders for a third-rounder) indicated that the return was likely not as strong as they would have preferred.

The 25-year-old Uche, who has missed the last two games with ankle and toe injuries, has two sacks and three quarterback hits this season. The 2020 second-round pick out of Michigan is a situational pass rusher, rarely on the field for more than 50 percent of the defense’s snaps.

Uche said during training camp that his agents had been in communication with the Patriots over a possible contract extension, but negotiations clearly did not progress. Uche, Dugger, and Onwenu have all said they’re focused on the season and deferring to their representation.

The Patriots also held on to their veteran trade candidates in the final year of the contracts, including tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was also considered a potential trade option, before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Bourne was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the Patriots’ last opportunity to receive value for assets they might lose for nothing in five months.

The Commanders’ approach, trading Sweat and Young for high draft capital, perhaps best encapsulates what the Patriots could have done if there was enough interest in their players. Evaluating the Patriots’ decision to stand pat will be difficult without knowing the details of their conversations ahead of the deadline.

Eight players were traded across the league on Tuesday. In total, 15 were traded this season.

The moves most pertinent to the Patriots were the Commanders, their opponents this weekend, shipping out Sweat and Young, along with the Bills, a divisional rival, acquiring cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Packers.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.