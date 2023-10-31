The Rangers and Diamondbacks getting to the World Series is further evidence that defense wins

Beyond the teams not committing any errors in the first three games, there have been crisp double plays, five-star catches in the outfield, and even a barehanded grab by Arizona first baseman Christian Walker of a bouncing ball that took a bad hop.

The Diamondbacks and Rangers aren’t the most exciting teams, which has been reflected in the television ratings. But they’re playing a good brand of baseball.

PHOENIX — After a season spent watching the Red Sox lead the American League with 102 errors and have negative defensive metrics across the board, the World Series has been a refreshing change.

“I appreciate how well the baseball’s been in this series and the defensive plays that have been made,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Arizona (56) and Texas (57) had the fewest errors during the regular season. The Diamondbacks were fourth in defensive runs saved with 46. The Rangers were seventh with 35.

Seven of the top 10 teams in DRS made the playoffs. Only one of the bottom 12 teams did. You likely won’t be surprised to learn it was Philadelphia.

The Rangers have five Gold Glove finalists — right fielder Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, and shortstop Corey Seager.

The Diamondbacks have catcher Gabriel Moreno, center fielder Alek Thomas, and Walker.

Defense wins.

“I think last year we started to see as a team how good we were defensively. And this year I think we realized it was an edge for us and it was kind of part of our identity. I think we really lean into it,” said Zac Gallen, who will be Arizona’s starting pitcher for Game 5 on Wednesday.

‘From a pitcher’s standpoint, just knowing there’s eight guys behind you that are going to more often than not help you save runs with their legs, with their glove, whatever it is, is definitely a huge weight off our shoulders, especially with the guys we had patrolling the outfield and how big that space is out there, for them to take away doubles or singles into doubles, whatever it is. It’s immense, for sure.”

One of the instigators for Texas was actually a pitcher, Nate Eovaldi.

When Eovaldi signed with the Rangers, general manager Chris Young encouraged him to be vocal about anything he saw that needed to be fixed.

In spring training, Eovaldi preached fundamentals to the other pitchers.

“Covering the bases, covering bunt plays, and making sure you’re backing up the bases,” Eovaldi said. “Doing your part, essentially, prevents other things from happening.

“You’re not backing up a bag and the ball gets overthrown, that runner comes around and it turns into a run. You want to control the little things you want to control.”

To encourage Lowe to range off the bag to make plays, Eovaldi promised him $100 for every time they connected for an out.

“So those games where Evo gets three or four ground outs, it’s pretty good for me,” Lowe said. “We brought in a lot of guys who care about converting that out.

“It felt like there had been a couple times before where I’ve been embarrassed on a ball that kind of skipped away from me and I have a chance to flip it to first and nobody’s there.

“But from the beginning of spring training it was a big point of emphasis with the whole staff.”

The Diamondbacks haven’t resorted to bribery. But Walker is a finalist for what would be his second consecutive Gold Glove. He said it’s a product of manager Torey Lovullo emphasizing defense in more than a perfunctory way.

“It’s fun. It’s clean baseball. I think as a team who takes pride in defense, I’ve seen firsthand how it can stop the bleeding on an inning or change the momentum of an inning,” Walker said.

“It’s hard to go out and win a major league baseball game. You’ve got to do a lot of things right over three hours. There’s a lot of opportunities for success and for things to go the other way, too.”

