Scary thought: Fast-starting Kristaps Porzingis says he’s not in top shape yet

He scored 10 of his 15 points in the opening period Monday against the Wizards, a byproduct of the Wizards basically using three small forwards and no center. Porzingis’s dominance in the paint was rapid, and it opened up the perimeter for especially Jaylen Brown , who drained seven first-half 3-pointers en route to a 126-107 win.

The impact of Kristaps Porzingis is apparent through three games, even when he doesn’t produce eye-popping statistics.

Kristaps Porzingis (8) made his presence felt for the Celtics against the Wizards Monday, and the center says his best is yet to come as he rounds into form.

Porzingis was welcomed with a warm ovation in his return to Washington, a place where he played just 82 games but felt as if the organization fostered the resurrection of his career after difficult days in New York and Dallas.

One encouraging note for the Celtics is Porzingis said he is still not quite in elite condition. Recovering from plantar fasciitis and skipping FIBA play for his native Latvia curtailed his summer regimen.

“Honestly, I’m still kind of working my way back into really good shape,” he said. “I’m not there yet. I didn’t have a great summer because I had to miss the World Cup. I’m still getting there. But so far I enjoy playing with these guys. Honestly, this is a very, very talented team, and I think I fit really well with these guys and it’s been pretty smooth getting adjusted to playing with these guys.

“But I think in terms of my game, I still think I’m going to get much, much better — just working my way back into top shape.”

Porzingis said he has bonded with coach Joe Mazzulla, who has pushed him to expand his game and ability to blend into his system. Porzingis said he enjoys the urging.

“Joe has been great; he’s been challenging me in practice, in training camp, and now even during games,” he said. “Some situations happen and he wants the best out of us as players, and there’s many things I see from him that I’m very surprised how good he is and I look forward to us to keep building chemistry as a group and with the coaching staff and with Joe.”

Porzingis expanded on his experience with Mazzulla.

“He wants the best out of everybody,” Porzingis said. “He wants the best out of himself. He’s very ambitious, very passionate, and it could be anything — a little thing in practice, a half a step late or whatever it is — he will be on me and he will want excellence from me and from everybody, and you have to respect that and he’s gaining everybody’s respect, for sure.”

Pumped-up Tatum

The NBA spent the past week releasing a collage of media photos of veteran players from their rookie year and then today. There is a skinny Tatum in his first Celtics media day in September 2017 next to the muscular, chiseled Tatum that fans see today. The difference is not lost on him.

“I was a baby,” he said. “Nineteen [years old], 200 pounds on a good day. I’m kind of amazed; I saw how little I was and I started every game [as a rookie] and I played significant minutes. So seeing that picture is kind of wild. How was I able to be out there? Because I should have been in my sophomore year of college. It’s cool seeing the transition from year one to year seven.”

Tatum has put increased emphasis in recent years on weightlifting and getting stronger in the post. Mazzulla said he will trust Tatum’s conditioning decisions and the club won’t regulate his increased bulk. Tatum, who said he picked up 12 pounds of muscle in the offseason and is listed at 210 pounds on the Celtics roster, said he’ll know when to cut down on the weights.

“I think it just depends on how I feel physically, with the weight that I’m playing at and how I’m producing on the floor,” he said. “At some point in my career I’m going to have to cap it off. But I’m still trying to figure that out.”

Layups

When Jordan Walsh was drafted in the second round in June and flourished in Las Vegas Summer League, it appeared he would have an opportunity to carve out a role as a swingman. But the rookie from Arkansas has yet to play in a game and was sent to G-League Maine for more seasoning. Walsh will join point guard J.D. Davison and Neemias Queta for Maine, which begins play Nov. 10 … It appears Mazzulla has decided on a starting lineup, meaning Al Horford will come off the bench. Horford will likely play in every Celtics game until Nov. 11 against the Raptors, which is the second game of Boston’s first back-to-back set. Horford did not play in back-to-backs last season, and the club is not expected to change that plan this year.

