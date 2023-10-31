Ugly win by the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series was no fall classic

The result was an embarrassing night for the game as the Texas Rangers scored 10 runs in the first three innings and came away with an ugly 11-7 victory at Chase Field.

Such is the state of baseball. Even teams in the World Series have to resort to openers given the lack of quality starters in the game.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a relief pitcher warming up in the bullpen as Game 4 of the World Series got started on Tuesday night.

The Rangers lead the series, 3-1, and can win the first championship in franchise history on Wednesday night with Nate Eovaldi on the mound. Texas is 10-0 on the road in the postseason, outscoring four opponents by 39 runs.

Arizona is in deep trouble but does have Zac Gallen and can follow him with Merrill Kelly if the series goes back to Texas.

“It’s an all-in mentality,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “And this team has done it every time I can remember. They’ve never let one another down.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred suggested last week that baseball’s competition committee should consider further tweaking the roster rules by limiting teams to 12 pitchers instead of 13.

The theory is that taking away extra pitchers would force teams into developing starters who can pitch beyond the fourth or fifth inning and reduce the number of bullpen games.

If executives won’t change their game-killing ways willingly, give them no choice.

The Red Sox are a good example of how baseball has shifted for the worst. When they won the 2013 Series against the Cardinals, their starters pitched into the seventh inning or beyond in four of the six games.

When the Sox beat the Dodgers in 2018, it happened once, when David Price went seven innings in Game 5.

David Price was the only Red Sox pitcher to throw seven innings in a game during their 2018 World Series triumph. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Since 2014, starters have worked seven-plus innings only 13 times in World Series games. Madison Bumgarner, Gerrit Cole, and Clayton Kershaw have done it twice.

When Kelly went seven innings in Game 2, it was the longest start in the Series since Game 6 in 2019 when Stephen Strasburg went 8⅓ for the Nationals against the Astros.

Instead, we get games like Tuesday’s debacle.

“It wasn’t your traditional World Series game with a lot of World Series moments,” Lovullo said. “But at the end of the day we’re just trying to win a baseball game and find the best way to do so . . . this is just where we’ve been as an organization to have to do something like this.”

Arizona started Joe Mantiply, a lefthanded reliever. He managed to get through the first inning before Josh Jung doubled leading off the second. In came Miguel Castro with one out.

He managed to get a second out before throwing a wild pitch that allowed Jung to score. A walk, a single, and a two-run triple by Marcus Semien made it 3-0.

Facing Kyle Nelson, Corey Seager hit his third homer of the World Series and sixth of the postseason. Three singles, an error, and a three-run homer by Semien made it 10-0 in the third.

Injuries forced Texas to take star outfielder Adolis García (left oblique strain) and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (back spasms) off the roster before the game.

But they powered through it with 11 hits against six Arizona pitchers. Travis Jankowski, who started in right field in place of García, was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

“The offense exploded tonight,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

By the seventh inning, fans in the upper deck entertained themselves by throwing paper airplanes toward the field and cheering wildly when a few made it all the way to the field.

The public address announcer sternly admonished the crowd, saying any of the plane tossers risked arrest. That was met by boos.

Arizona went to 25-year-old rookie Ryne Nelson in the fourth inning. He gave his right arm to the cause, throwing 68 pitches over 5⅓ innings and allowing one run.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney went five innings and left with a 10-1 lead. But the Rangers needed six relievers to finish the game, including closer Jose Leclerc for the final out.

Andrew Heaney held down the fort in his five innings pitched as the Rangers jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Bochy, who started managing in 1995, doesn’t like the way the game is being played. He essentially used an opener, too, but Heaney went deeper than expected because of the big lead.

“You’re in a World Series. You’ve got to do what you can to win a ball game,” Bochy said. “It’s part of the game now. And with analytics and things like that, or setting up the strategy, how they get through a game when you don’t have a starter to go in that game.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.