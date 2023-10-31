Undefeated Franklin enters postseason in search of elusive Division 1 field hockey championship

This season, the Panthers are the lone undefeated team entering the D1 tournament — and one of just five unbeatens in the MIAA — after a dominant 17-0-1 run through the Hockomock League and nonleague play earned them the fourth seed behind Walpole, Andover, and Wachusett.

The Franklin field hockey team advanced to the Division 1 semifinals in 2021, and then reached the quarterfinals last fall, a one-goal loss to Wachusett.

From left, Franklin juniors Emily Carney, Haley Wernig, and Raena Crandall combined for 83 of the Panthers' 143 goals in a 17-0-1 regular season.

With seven experienced juniors and a talented younger roster, coach Michelle Hess is hopeful that Franklin can make another deep run.

“From the first player all the way down, my entire roster is [full] of dedicated, hard-working field hockey players,” said Hess, who coached at Franklin for 15 years before stepping aside for a few years, rejoining the program in 2017. “When I came back six years ago . . . the girls set the bar really high, and every single year, they keep setting it higher and higher.”

Captained by seniors Sophia Cuneo and Lindsay Dennett, the Panthers were explosive during the regular season, averaging nearly eight goals a game and tallying 10 or more goals six times.

Three of those eight juniors — Raena Crandall, Haley Wernig, and Emily Carney — have been the force behind Franklin’s prolific offense, accounting for 83 of 143 goals.

Crandall, a center forward, leads the way with 33 goals and 17 assists.

“Raena is feisty. Inside the circle, she’s all over the ball,” said Hess. “She’s always moving around.”

Carney, a center midfielder and Fairfield University commit, is next in line with 26 goals and 16 assists. Though her high field hockey IQ shines through her numbers, her ability to pass the ball to teammates at the right time is what sets her apart.

“As far as I’m concerned, besides goalie, [center mid] is the hardest position on the field, but she does it with such skill,” Hess said of Carney. “She sees the field so well that she can set up those forwards, and they can go in and finish off of her.”

Regarded as one of the speediest and most tenacious right wings Hess has coached, Wernig follows closely behind Carney, with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Senior left wing Chloe Essam has also left her mark with her sharp stick skills, potting 23 goals and aiding three others.

Following a successful regular season, Franklin will face its stiffest competition yet, including several teams it has yet to meet this year. Regardless, the Panthers are hungry for their first title, and they’re confident that it’s within reach.

“Being surrounded by such talented players has been a huge privilege. Everybody pushes each other to be the best players they can be,” Crandall said. “If we keep playing how we have been, we can make it really far in the postseason.”

From left, Ava Lucenta, Maddie O’Brien, and goalie Devon Barry had eyes on the loose ball at Tuesday's practice. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

