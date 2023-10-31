Vikings acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs from Cardinals in response to season-ending injury to starter Kirk Cousins

“This immediate solution that we found provides us with a really quality player at a time when we were able to go out and get that player without potentially leaving the world of the future,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

The deal was pending completion of a physical for Dobbs, who was acquired on Aug. 24 by the Cardinals in a trade with the Browns. The Vikings will send a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and receive a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder with Dobbs in return.

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with the Cardinals in the hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another player with starting experience following the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins .

The Vikings (4-4) also reached an agreement with the Jaguars to trade left guard Ezra Cleveland for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, pending completion of a physical for Cleveland with the Jaguars. The pick coming to Minnesota originally belonged to Carolina.

Dobbs, who was a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2017 by Pittsburgh, will join his seventh team in seven seasons. The 28-year-old started all eight games for the Cardinals (1-7), as a fill-in while Kyler Murray recovers from a knee injury. Murray’s return is imminent after his return to practice on Oct. 18, which was part of the reason why Dobbs was expendable.

For now, rookie Jaren Hall will lead the huddle for the Vikings. The fifth-round draft pick from BYU took over in the fourth quarter in Green Bay after Cousins tore his right Achilles’ tendon and will make his first career start at Atlanta on Sunday.

“Hopefully Jaren goes out and plays great on Sunday and there’s a lot to build off of there. We’re still going to prepare Josh Dobbs like he’s not only one snap away, but just as we move forward, what gives us the best possible chance to win,” O’Connell said. “We feel comfortable with the depth in that room now, and we can continue to press onward.”

Dobbs had decent moments with the rebuilding Cardinals, particularly during the first three weeks, while passing for 1,569 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 258 yards, the third most in the league among quarterbacks, and three scores.

Commanders busy

Under new ownership, the Commanders are heading in the direction of a rebuild after selling at the trade deadline.

The Commanders sent Montez Sweat to the Bears for a 2024 second-round draft pick and fellow pass rusher Chase Young to the 49ers for a compensatory third-rounder next year. The Bears announced their acquisition of Sweat, pending a physical, and the NFL confirmed the 49ers’ deal for Young after the deadline passed.

The moves give the Commanders five picks in the first three rounds of the first draft since Josh Harris and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion.

The Commanders first traded Sweat to the Bears, giving Chicago a 27-year-old disruptive defender with a pattern of consistent production. He has 6½ sacks this season and 35½ to go along with 197 tackles since Washington traded up to draft him with the 26th pick in 2019.

The 2-6 Bears have a league-low 10 sacks. No other team has fewer than 15.

Washington took Young with the second pick in 2020, and he had 7½ sacks his first pro season to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Following a neck injury in exhibition play that caused him to miss Week 1, Young was finally starting to produce again. Despite his five sacks, the defensive line was not the strength of the unit like it was supposed to be, and coach Ron Rivera said Monday the group was “not consistently enough” playing up to expectations.

Pickett plans to play

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett plans to play against the Titans on Thursday night despite a rib injury that forced him to sit out the second half of a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Pickett said he “for sure” will be on the field when Pittsburgh (4-3) hosts Tennessee (3-4). The second-year starter watched the final two quarters against the Jaguars from afar after getting drilled by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis. “[I was] doing what I could to try and go back out there,” Pickett said. “I felt like I couldn’t throw it the way I needed to throw it to win so just listened to what the doctors said.” . . . Rasul Douglas, a ball-hawking cornerback with 10 interceptions in his last 36 games with the Packers, was acquired by the Bills along with a fifth-round pick for a fourth-rounder. The Bills fill an immediate need at cornerback at a reasonable price. Douglas will count about $600,000 against the salary cap for a team that entered the day with around $4.1 million available. Douglas will get a chance to take Tre’Davious White’s spot at left cornerback. White tore his right Achilles’ tendon Oct. 1 against the Dolphins . . . The Browns sent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025. Peoples-Jones, who had 61 catches last season, has been less of a factor in Cleveland’s offense in 2023, his final year under contract. The former Michigan standout and Detroit native — a sixth-round pick in 2020 — has just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games . . . The Bills signed running back Leonard Fournette to their practice squad. Fournette, a six-year veteran, has been out of football since being released by the Buccaneers in February. The 28-year-old fills a spot left open when the Bills signed running back Ty Johnson to their active roster after Damien Harris (neck) was placed on injured reserve 10 days ago.