Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS These Aussie pub-punkers play feisty, mosh-pit-ready bangers that get an extra jolt from vocalist Amy Taylor, who boasts a piercing yelp that’s on the level of great punk shriekers like Poly Styrene and Kathleen Hanna. Nov. 4, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

ROMEO SANTOS While the percussive Dominican dance music bachata and its crisp guitars dominate “Formula Vol. 3,” the latest album from this Bronx-born crooner who’s known as the genre’s king, the album also pairs Santos’s lithe tenor and unabashed romanticism with música Mexicana (on the wistful collaboration with mariacheño singer Christian Nodal “Me Extraño”) and trap (on the ghostly “Culpable”). Nov. 6-7, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

CODEINE The slowcore pioneers’ glacial rhythms, fractured lyrics, and suspended-in-midair guitars make ideal mood music for the first week of pre-5 p.m. sunsets. Nov. 8, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country





JACKSON EMMER Bluegrass Tuesdays strays a bit outside the lines of its titular genre this week courtesy of a visit by Coloradan Jackson Emmer, who plays a species of Prine-redolent acoustic country that sometimes leans electric, at least on record, via copious applications of steel guitar. Nov. 7, 7 p.m. No cover. Lily P’s, 50 Binney St., Cambridge. www.bluegrasstuesdays.com

SUSTO Justin Osborne, the prime mover behind country/rock band SUSTO, tapped the Spanish language to name it. “I chose the name,” he says, “because the meaning behind the word [a deep, sustained fear] was something I was experiencing, and songwriting felt like it was helping me cure it.” There’s plenty besides that emotion in the songs that resulted. The band is touring behind a new record, “My Entire Life.” Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $20. The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

KOTOKO BRASS This multinational outfit has a lot going on, with membership spanning the globe from Massachusetts to Ghana to Japan and music propelled by the force of Ghanaian drumming that pulls in strands of highlife, Afrobeat, reggae, and New Orleans groove. Be prepared to dance. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $25. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

AMERICAN CLASSICS: IN PRAISE OF VANITY Boston’s premier light music group, helmed by musicians/scholars Benjamin Sears and Bradford Connor, opens its season with a program of ego-boosting songs by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and more. Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Jewett Hall, First Church Congregational, 11 Garden St., Cambridge; Nov. 5, 3 p.m. First Parish Church, 75 Great Road, Bedford. $20-$25. 617-254-1125, www.amclass.org

REBECCA CLINE Global Jazz Club presents the instrumentalist, educator, and performer who specializes in Latin and jazz piano and literally wrote the book on the subject: “Latin Jazz Piano Improvisation: Clave, Comping, and Soloing.” Nov. 4, 7 p.m. $10-$30. @CROMA Venue of the Arlington Street Church, 351 Boylston St. www.globaljazzclub.com

ANTHONY GERACI & THE BOSTON BLUES ALL-STARS The veteran keyboardist-composer is a two-time winner of the Blues Foundation’s Pinetop Perkins Piano Award, and his group of Hub blues luminaries has been nominated for the same organization’s best band award three out of the last four years. Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $22.50-$25. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA German conductor Joana Mallwitz and Russian pianist Anna Vinnitskaya make their BSO debuts this week, in a program including Tchaikovsky’s spectacular Piano Concerto No. 1 alongside Kodály’s “Dances of Galánta” and Schubert’s Symphony in C, “The Great” (Nov. 3 and 4). Next week, conductor Hannu Lintu and violinist Leonidas Kavakos take center stage (Nov. 9-11). Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA Cinderella comes to Beacon Hill in a new Boston Lyric Opera production of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” directed by BLO newcomer Dawn M. Simmons. Cecelia Hall and Levy Sekgapane star as Angelina and Don Ramiro, the names given to the Cinderella and Prince Charming characters in this fairy dust-free take on the classic fairy tale. Nov. 8-12. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

LYRACLE A quartet of mezzo-soprano and three viols presents a program inspired by the Lupo family, a dynasty of Jewish musicians of the late medieval and early Renaissance periods. The program includes music from the Iberian peninsula, northern Italy, and England, where the Lupos worked in environs including the court of Henry VIII. Nov. 3, Quincy; Nov. 4 and 5, Brookline. www.lyraclemusic.com

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

THE REAL JAMES BOND . . . WAS DOMINICAN An autobiographical solo play, written and performed by Christopher Rivas, about the impact on him as a James Bond-loving youth in Queens when he learned that novelist Ian Fleming modeled 007 on a Dominican diplomat, ladies’ man, pilot, spy, soldier, and race car driver named Porfirio Rubirosa. Nov. 8-12. ArtsEmerson. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Directed by Ryan Mardesich, this is a gripping production of Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterwork (the book is by Hugh Wheeler). Davron S. Monroe plays the vengeful barber with a kind of icy fire that is compelling to watch, and, unsurprisingly when it comes to this gifted singer, to listen to. Joy Clark, as Mrs. Lovett, captures the pie shop proprietor’s blend of comedy, pathos, and evil. Through Nov. 5. Moonbox Productions. At Arrow Street Arts, Cambridge. www.arrowstarts.org

FROZEN This stage adaptation of the animated blockbuster offers enough enchantment that its target audience of pre-teen girls probably won’t notice the filler. Caroline Bowman is equally adept at conveying Queen Elsa’s regal poise and her panic at being unable to control her power to freeze people and things. Lauren Nicole Chapman, as Elsa’s younger sister, Anna, projects a wiseacre, Eve Arden-ish insouciance. Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee. Through Nov. 12. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

GASLIGHT Steven Dietz’s play is based on Patrick Hamilton’s psychological thriller (later a film starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer) about a man (Tom Coiner) who manipulates his wife (Kristin Yancy) in an attempt to make her think she has gone insane, as he searches for the jewels of a murdered woman who previously lived in the home’s upstairs apartment. Directed by Courtney Sale. Through Nov. 5. Merrimack Repertory Theatre, in partnership with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. At the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

DON AUCOIN













Visual art





“New Growth 2” by Gio Swaby, 2021. Thread and fabric appliqué on canvas, 14 × 36 in. Collection of Rasheed Newson. Gio Swaby

DIGITAL IRIDESCENCE: JELL-O IN NEW MEDIA Invented in 1897, Jell-o, with all its rubbery, sugary, quivery, animal carcass-derived weirdness, has been delighting children — and vexing parents — for more than a century. I would never have guessed an exhibition based on its cultural import would be possible, but here we are: At the Museum of Fine Arts, video works by five artists uses its slippery, gelatinous properties “to consider the sanctified social constructs of health, beauty, consumption, metamorphosis, performance, and ritual.” Through March 24. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

GIO SWABY: FRESH UP A quiltmaker with a thoroughly contemporary vision for the medium, Swaby, who is in her early 30s, makes portraits of the women in her immediate social circle with fabric, needle, and thread. With a tender gesture of care, Swaby also subverts the perception of the medium as utilitarian craft, as she imbues it with deeply personal, emotional value and a desire to be seen on her own terms. Through Nov. 26. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org.

HISTORICAL IMAGINARY Emmanuel Leutze’s incomplete study of his iconic 1851 painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” is the impetus for this exhibition, which assembles both contemporary and historical works to help illustrate how selective and subjective most official accounts of American history have been. Through Nov. 12. Hood Museum of Art At Dartmouth College, 6 East Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H. 603-646-2808, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

CARRIE MAE WEEMS: VARYING SHADES OF BROWN Weems, a titan of contemporary conceptual art whose work unpacks histories of racial and gendered violence, has the first campus-wide showcase in Brown Arts Institute’s IGNITE Series. Weems worked with students to develop exhibition programming at the school’s Bell Gallery and elsewhere. On Nov. 10 and 11, she hosts a ticketed event, “Artist Convening,” an array of conversations, performances, and more. Through Dec. 3. David Winton Bell Gallery, Brown University, 64 College St., Providence. https://arts.brown.edu/ignite/carrie-mae-weems-varying-shades-brown

CATE McQUAID

Carrie Mae Weems Rolex/Audoin Desforges





EVENTS

Comedy

POPPY CHAMPLIN: FUNNYSIDE UP The Rhode Island stand-up is a staple in the Provincetown scene but doesn’t get up to Boston too much. She brings her one-person show, “Funnyside Up,” to Club Café's Moonshine room for a rare Hub appearance. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $25. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

LEAH RUDICK In her new special, “Spiraling,” out Nov. 7 through Comedy Dynamis, Rudick talks about her weekly budget fights with her husband. “He accuses me of spending too much money on bougie coffee,” she says, “and I remind him that if he lived a little more in the present, he would realize that credit cards are really just free gift cards. Like, we could all die tomorrow, you know?” Nov. 3-4, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

AMMA MARFO & FRIENDS A cofounder of FODball productions, Marfo released her debut 30-minute special, “Enjoy Your Nachos,” on YouTube in February. She’ll be joined by comedians Ira Claybourne, Dorothy Whitfield, Kathy Lynch, Matt Shore, and Alexa Albanese. Nov. 3-4, 8 p.m. $22. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. www.nickscomedystop.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Leah Rudick is at Off Cabot Comedy and Events in Beverly Nov. 3-4. Andrew Doench





Family

FAIRIES IN THE FOLIAGE Find fairies in the fall foliage at Eustis Estate! Besides searching for woodland sprites, children can enjoy storytime and craft-making. Each family in attendance will receive a Fall Fairy Activity Kit complete with a map, activity guide, and crafts to do at home. Tickets to the event include admission to the Eustis Estate Museum. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 for nonmember children, $15 for adult nonmembers, and free for members. Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Ave., Milton. my.historicnewengland.org

ANNUAL DIWALI CELEBRATION Celebrate Diwali with the Common Street Spiritual Center. Join members of the local Indian community in songs, prayer, and other activities. Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m. Free. 13 Common St., Natick commonstreet.org

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT BOW MARKET Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Bow Market with live music, food, and other vendors. Attendees can also enjoy arts activities and visit a traditional “Altar de Muertos,” where they can honor a deceased loved one with a photo, an offering, or a candle. Nov. 2, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville bowmarketsomerville.com

ELENA GIARDINA



