WeWork may enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as next week

WeWork Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The co-working company plans to seek Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. Talks are ongoing and plans could change, the people added.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to repay its debts. It also opens up a basket of legal tools that can aid in a turnaround, like abandoning pricey leases.