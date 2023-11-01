Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Oct. 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The rufous hummingbird found at a community garden in Orleans continued sporadically, and a late ruby-throated hummingbird continued in Chatham.
An immature purple gallinule was found walking in a residential neighborhood in Orleans.
From Race Point to Herring Cove in Provincetown, birds reported included a Caspian tern, a little gull, a purple sandpiper, a red-necked grebe, 13 razorbills, a common murre, 13 Manx shearwaters, 1,200 Northern gannets, and 20 American pipits.
Sightings from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 48 American wigeon, 44 Northern pintail, 14 ring-necked ducks, 2 greater scaup, 6 lesser scaup, 147 ruddy ducks, 1,000 white-winged scoters, 1,000 surf scoters, 300 black scoters, 3 pied-billed grebes, 15 American coot, an American golden-plover, a purple sandpiper, a Wilson’s snipe, an American bittern, 6,000 tree swallows, a late Philadelphia vireo, 3 white-crowned sparrows, 5 purple finches, 2 pine siskins, and a dickcissel.
At the mainland portion of the refuge on Morris Island, sightings included 83 American oystercatchers, 3 marbled godwits, 3 red knots, 3 Forster’s terns, a merlin, and an osprey.
A common murre continued at Wellfleet Harbor, and other sightings around the Cape included a little blue heron in Falmouth, a Northern goshawk in Mashpee, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons in West Barnstable, an early American tree sparrow in North Truro, and whimbrels in Eastham (2), Dennis, and Harwich.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.