Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An immature purple gallinule was found walking in a residential neighborhood in Orleans.

The rufous hummingbird found at a community garden in Orleans continued sporadically, and a late ruby-throated hummingbird continued in Chatham.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.

From Race Point to Herring Cove in Provincetown, birds reported included a Caspian tern, a little gull, a purple sandpiper, a red-necked grebe, 13 razorbills, a common murre, 13 Manx shearwaters, 1,200 Northern gannets, and 20 American pipits.

Sightings from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 48 American wigeon, 44 Northern pintail, 14 ring-necked ducks, 2 greater scaup, 6 lesser scaup, 147 ruddy ducks, 1,000 white-winged scoters, 1,000 surf scoters, 300 black scoters, 3 pied-billed grebes, 15 American coot, an American golden-plover, a purple sandpiper, a Wilson’s snipe, an American bittern, 6,000 tree swallows, a late Philadelphia vireo, 3 white-crowned sparrows, 5 purple finches, 2 pine siskins, and a dickcissel.

At the mainland portion of the refuge on Morris Island, sightings included 83 American oystercatchers, 3 marbled godwits, 3 red knots, 3 Forster’s terns, a merlin, and an osprey.

A common murre continued at Wellfleet Harbor, and other sightings around the Cape included a little blue heron in Falmouth, a Northern goshawk in Mashpee, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons in West Barnstable, an early American tree sparrow in North Truro, and whimbrels in Eastham (2), Dennis, and Harwich.