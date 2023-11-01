Dunkin’ announces its 2023 holiday menu and the return of ‘Free Donut Wednesdays’

Halloween decorations have barely been put away, but Dunkin’ is already gearing up for the festive winter season.
The coffeehouse chain released its 2023 holiday menu on Wednesday, featuring new items as well as the return of a few fan-favorite treats. In addition to the seasonal offerings, Dunkin’ announced the return of its “Free Donut Wednesdays” promotion for Dunkin’ Rewards members, who can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink on Wednesdays through Dec. 31.
“The holidays are all about the joy of giving, and who doesn’t light up at the sight of a donut?” Dunkin’ chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a press release. “With our gift-like packaging this year and our festive treats, we’re adding a little extra sprinkle of holiday cheer for everyone.”
This year’s holiday menu includes a spiced cookie coffee, which has brown sugar and vanilla flavors with creamy oat milk. Dunkin’ also unveiled a triple chocolate muffin and loaded hash browns, which have a hint of jalapeno and are topped with cheddar queso and bacon.
As for returning favorites, Dunkin’ lovers can expect to see the cookie butter cold brew — a sugary concoction topped with a cookie butter cold foam plus cookie butter crumble — as well as the peppermint mocha signature latte, which is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder. The toasted white chocolate latte (featuring whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sugar) will also return for the season.
Starting Nov. 29, Dunkin’ will launch its holiday sprinkle takeover, adding the festive bits to its classic doughnut flavors like chocolate and strawberry frosting.
The coffeehouse chain is also giving back this season, once again partnering with BARK, a monthly pet box service, to create a special line of Dunkin’-themed pet toys, with proceeds going to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.