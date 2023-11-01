Dunkin’ announces its 2023 holiday menu and the return of ‘Free Donut Wednesdays’

Halloween decorations have barely been put away, but Dunkin’ is already gearing up for the festive winter season.

The coffeehouse chain released its 2023 holiday menu on Wednesday, featuring new items as well as the return of a few fan-favorite treats. In addition to the seasonal offerings, Dunkin’ announced the return of its “Free Donut Wednesdays” promotion for Dunkin’ Rewards members, who can get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any drink on Wednesdays through Dec. 31.

“The holidays are all about the joy of giving, and who doesn’t light up at the sight of a donut?” Dunkin’ chief marketing officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a press release. “With our gift-like packaging this year and our festive treats, we’re adding a little extra sprinkle of holiday cheer for everyone.”