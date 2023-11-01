Tell us: What’s the best, or worst, gift you’ve ever received?

With Halloween now behind us, the countdown to the holiday season is officially on— which means people will soon begin filling up their shopping carts.
Ahead of the release of Globe Magazine’s Holiday Style issue, we’re looking to hear from readers about the best or worst gifts they’ve ever received.
We’re hoping for responses that are a mix of funny, sweet, and poignant. The aim is not to be a practical gift guide — we’re not looking for vacuum cleaner recommendations — but rather a series of unexpected personal stories. In other words, they should be more about the relationships than the gifts.
These should be stories about the gift you didn’t know you needed, the gift that has become family lore, or the gift that backfired spectacularly.
Maybe someone went to extraordinary lengths to find something for you. Or, maybe a terrible gift made you realize a relationship wasn’t what you thought it was. However great (or terrible) the gift you received was, we want to know what it meant to you.
Fill out the form below to share your story. Your response may be featured in Globe Magazine.
