I want to stop thinking about my first love once and for all

Eventually, he moved a few states away and the cycle was broken, but I didn’t fully get over it for a long, long time. I’ve dated since then and am now engaged to a caring, smart, funny man. I’m genuinely so excited for our future. Last night, however, I was talking to a girlfriend and she asked if I ever think about my first love. I answered honestly, that I do.

Q. Six-ish years ago, my first love and I broke up. I was absolutely devastated at the time. For an entire year, we would get back together and break up over and over again. Classic early-20s immaturity. The back and forth made it impossible to move on.

A big part of it, I realized, is that I never fully got closure. After all this time, the breakup still hurts and confuses me. This morning, for the first time since 2018, he commented on my Instagram story. It was a story about some success at work and he responded more or less congratulating me. And now I’m left here like . . . Huh. It’s like the universe wanted to poke an old wound.

I guess my question is: Do we ever really get over our first loves? I just want to stop thinking about this breakup once and for all. I don’t want this relationship to have any power over me. (Yes, I’ve tried therapy.)

— Ghosts

A. You’re going about this all wrong. You’re trying to figure out a way to be at peace with this breakup so you can let go forever. But you can’t, and that’s OK.

Who says you have to become a fully enlightened, always-calm version of yourself to be happy? Who says you have to contextualize every experience so you never have a complicated, uncomfortable feeling ever again?

Sometimes I spend 15 minutes googling a guy I loved in college and get upset about how we failed each other long ago. Then I don’t think about it again for five years. Those moments — and my doubts about my choices — will always be part of me. I’ve learned to accept they’re not something to conquer, but to live with.

It’s like grief that way. The goal isn’t to graduate from a feeling. You let it change, grow, and minimize itself over time.

You say your experience involved twentysomething immaturity. Assuming you’re in your late 20s/early 30s now, let me say this: You’re experiencing a very thirtysomething desire.

This need to conquer a to-do list of personal growth is something many of my peers gave up by 40. Now they understand the best they can do is show up every day, sometimes feeling wonderful, sometimes not. They know the lessons and work never stop.

You might wake up at 75, google this first love, and think, Why? Learn to give yourself a break and shrug.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

If you’ve posted anything about your engagement on Instagram or other social media and he follows you, he knows you’re engaged. So yeah, there’s an outside chance he’s messing with your mind. PHILONIA

I think the “universe” is providing you the leverage to finally end this on your terms before you are married. QUAXTEPAL







