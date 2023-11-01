Biden, First Lady to visit Lewiston, Maine Friday to meet with families of shooting victims

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit Lewiston, Maine, on Friday following last week’s mass shooting, according to a White House statement released Wednesday.

“The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members. . .,” the statement said.

The shooting on Oct. 25 left 18 dead and injured at least a dozen others after gunman Robert R. Card II opened fire at a restaurant and bowling alley. The shooting is the deadliest in the US this year, officials have said.