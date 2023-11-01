Authorities continue search for Gardner man wanted for wife’s murder, State Police say

State and local law enforcement in Gardner continue to search for Aaron M. Pennington, who is wanted on a murder warrant in connection to his wife’s death last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Local and State Police have been searching for Pennington since his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, was found shot in the couple’s home in Gardner on Oct. 22. They lived in the home with their four young children, who witnessed the shooting and have been placed into state custody.

State Police encouraged the public to “be on the lookout” for Pennington, who is described as a 33 year old, 6-foot-2 man weighing 175 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.