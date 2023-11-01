Authorities continue search for Gardner man wanted for wife’s murder, State Police say

State and local law enforcement in Gardner continue to search for Aaron M. Pennington, who is wanted on a murder warrant in connection to his wife’s death last month, authorities said Wednesday.
Local and State Police have been searching for Pennington since his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, was found shot in the couple’s home in Gardner on Oct. 22. They lived in the home with their four young children, who witnessed the shooting and have been placed into state custody.
State Police encouraged the public to “be on the lookout” for Pennington, who is described as a 33 year old, 6-foot-2 man weighing 175 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Pennington, an US Air Force veteran and former Raytheon employee, is currently wanted on charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm, according to Gardner District Court records.
Pennington’s 2013 BMW was discovered near Camp Collier, a wooded Scout camp in Gardner, the day after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.
“Any hunters, people with trail cameras around Camp Collier, and any members of the public who see suspicious activity are asked to contact authorities,” State Police said.
Anyone who sees someone who matches Pennington’s description should call 911 and not approach the suspect who is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” State Police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact State Police detectives at 508-832-9124 or Gardner police at 978-632-5600.
