Here’s what we know (and don’t know) about the guns in the Maine mass shootings

Naturally, there has been intense focus on the guns recovered during the investigation, and how Card got them in the first place. But authorities still haven’t answered many questions.

Yet months later, on October 25, Card managed to commit Maine’s worst mass shooting, killing 18 people and injuring at least a dozen more. He was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Army Reservist Robert R. Card II’s mental health struggles and violent threats were an intense focus of his army reserve unit and local law enforcement — so much so that in July and August, the US Army had him involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital and directed that he not handle weapons or ammunition while on duty.

Here’s what we know and don’t know so far:

Authorities found three guns with Card’s body and in his vehicle, but we still don’t know which ones were used in the shooting.

State Police said they found an AR-15 rifle and .40 caliber handgun, both Smith & Wessons, with Card’s body, and a Ruger SFAR rifle — an AR-10 that is lightweight like an AR-15, but fires more powerful .308 caliber bullets — inside the Subaru Outback he abandoned after the shootings at a bar and bowling alley.

Surveillance footage shows Card wielding a black AR-style rifle during the rampage, but State Police said Monday that “forensic and ballistic testing is still needed” before they can determine the exact weapons used

Card attempted to buy a suppressor in August.

He showed up at an Auburn, Maine, gun store, Coastal Defense, on Aug. 5 to pick up a suppressor he ordered online — of the same .308 caliber as the Ruger found in his vehicle — store owner Rick LaChapelle said.

Suppressors, more commonly known as silencers, are regulated under the National Firearms Act, as are machine guns and sawed-off shotguns. Buyers of NFA items must first purchase the item, then pass rigorous ATF and FBI background checks, which can take anwhere from six to 18 months, before they can pick up the item.

Because NFA purchases are pre-approved by the federal officials, the gun store wouldn’t run an additional background check at pick-up like with a normal firearm purchase. But Card still had to fill out an ATF Form 4473.

Card answered “yes” to the question: “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”

The clerk declined to give Card the suppressor and Card said he’d try to work out the issue but never came back, LaChapelle said.

Card bought guns in the months before the shooting, but we don’t know when or the type of guns.

James M. Ferguson, special agent in charge of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Field Division in Boston, said some of the guns recovered in the investigation were “purchased very recently, and some of them years and years ago.”

But authorities have not released any further details.

Card’s family warned that he had guns at home, but we don’t know how many were found during their search.

In May, Card’s son and ex-wife told a sheriff’s deputy that Card had retrieved 10 to 15 guns that he had been storing at his brother’s house. And in September, after the Army contacted the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office about Card’s mental health, the agency attempted to take Card’s guns away. But ultimately, the Sheriff’s Office left the task up to Card’s relatives.

A large number of ATF officials were seen at Card’s house after the shooting, but authorities have not divulged what, if any, weapons were recovered.

Sean Cotter, John Hilliard, Hanna Krueger, and Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

Sarah Ryley can be reached at sarah.ryley@globe.com. Follow her @MissRyley.