Medway family remains trapped in Gaza as some foreign nationals exit: ‘We hope our turn will come soon’

“They’re totally devastated,” said Nabulsi, who expressed frustration over the plight of his friends and called on the United States government to do more to help Americans stuck in Gaza.

But a Medway family trapped for nearly a month in the territory was not among those allowed to exit through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Abood Okal and his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda, and their 1-year-old son, Yousef, remain in Gaza, said Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston attorney and a family friend who has maintained regular contact with them.

On Wednesday, hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were able to exit Gaza for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

“I feel like they have prioritized a multitude of things over the safety and security of their own citizens,” Nabulsi said of officials.

The family has been sheltering in the border city in southern Gaza, having fled from Jabaliya in the north soon after the war started. The only thought on their minds, he said, is “whether they could just live another day.”

In an audio message that Okal recorded late Wednesday afternoon, he said his family is staying in a single-family home with 40 people, including his sister and her three children, who are also Americans. Amid heavy shelling and escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza, Okal said they have chosen to remain close to the border to be ready “on moment’s notice” to cross into Egypt.

The family continues to struggle to obtain clean drinking water, which Okal said has become “the biggest issue” in Gaza. They secured a gallon of water on Tuesday, he said, by roaming the streets and asking anyone they came across for help. Okal said they obtained another gallon Wednesday. It has to be shared with all 40 family members.

“We continue to live off nonperishable food, canned food,” he said. “Since power’s out, again, I think the days are getting shorter.”

When they heard press reports that the crossing would open Wednesday to allow foreign nationals to depart Gaza, Okal said they were “extremely hopeful and cheerful last night despite all the bombing around us.”

“Because we finally see a glimpse of hope for leaving the war zone and saving our lives basically,” he said.

But as the night wore on, Okal came to understand they would be staying in Gaza for at least another day.

Just past midnight, the family received a notification from the State Department that Americans would not be leaving Wednesday. The message was both “surprising” and a “bit of a downer,” Okal said.

“We expected that Americans, among other nationals, would all be departing on the same day,” he said.

Of those initially permitted into Egypt, Okal said they include the wounded, and foreign nationals from Japan, Finland, Austria, Bulgaria, Jordan, and other countries. The local border authority circulated a list Wednesday.

“While we’re happy for all that have departed, and also for the wounded, to be able to get medical treatment, we can’t help but feel a little frustrated that it’s taking longer than than we expected,” Okal said.

During a hearing about President Biden’s emergency aid request for Israel and Ukraine Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was pressed about Americans trapped in Gaza.

Blinken, who is scheduled to make another visit to Israel Friday, was defensive in his response, saying that government officials are working “every single day” to “get our fellow citizens out” of Gaza.

“To date, the impediment has been Hamas,” Blinken said. “We’re working on it with Egypt. We’re working on it with Israel. We’re looking for ways to get people out. But because Hamas controls what goes on for the most part inside of Gaza, unless it agrees, then it’s going to be very difficult to get that done.”

Okal said there is “no clear timeline” yet on when they will be be able to depart.

“We hope our turn will come in soon among those that are leaving, and we trust that our State Department is doing its best to get us out of Gaza, before it’s too late,” he said.

A candlelight vigil will be held for the family at Choate Park in Medway from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

As the conflict continues to rage, Nabulsi said he becomes increasingly concerned for his friends — and discouraged by those responsible for ensuring their safety.

“Every time that Abood lets me know an update, he always ends it with the same thing. Every night, they go to bed extremely nervous, extremely worried because they have no idea if they will see another day,” he said.

