James Taylor sings National Anthem at Lewiston-Auburn football game, the first held since mass shooting

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated November 1, 2023, 58 minutes ago
James Taylor sings the National Anthem Wednesday prior to the football game between Lewiston High School and rival Edward Little High School in Auburn. The game was postponed from last Friday due to the mass shootings in Lewiston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Singer James Taylor lent his soothing voice to the grieving people of Lewiston, Maine, where he sang the National Anthem at Wednesday night’s high school football game against storied rival Edward Little High School of Auburn.

Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game was postponed from Oct. 27, due to the mass shooting in Lewiston last week that killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar.

The matchup takes its name from the bridge that connects the two communities across the Androscoggin River. The winner gets to keep Alan Clark Sr. Trophy until next year.

Lewiston High School head coach Jason Versey celebrates with his team 's 34-18 win Wednesday night over rival Edward Little High School of Auburn. Lewiston won the Alan Clark Sr. Trophy in the “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry. The game was postponed last Friday due to the shootings in Lewiston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cheerleaders and fans dressed in the colors of each school filled the stands on a chilly autumn night. A pre-game ceremony honored the first responders and hospital workers. The name of each victim was read aloud by announcer Bob Blanchette.

After a moment of silence, Blanchette introduced Taylor as “a proud New Englander who has generously given up his time to be with us tonight.”

Taylor walked onto the field, and removed his baseball cap stitched with a “9,” the number of Red Sox legend Ted Williams.

He picked up his acoustic guitar and sang to the silent crowd. First responders stood with hands over their hearts, and some in the crowd did, too.

When Taylor finished, the crowd cheered and cow bells rang.

Lewiston won the game, 34-18.

Lewiston High School students cheer during much anticipated "Battle of the Bridge," the annual football game against rival Edward Little High School in Auburn Wednesday. A bridge over the Androscoggin River connects the two communities. The game was postponed from last Friday, due to the mass shootings in Lewiston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff






Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.

