James Taylor sings National Anthem at Lewiston-Auburn football game, the first held since mass shooting

Singer James Taylor lent his soothing voice to the grieving people of Lewiston, Maine, where he sang the National Anthem at Wednesday night’s high school football game against storied rival Edward Little High School of Auburn.

Known as the Battle of the Bridge, the game was postponed from Oct. 27, due to the mass shooting in Lewiston last week that killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar.

The matchup takes its name from the bridge that connects the two communities across the Androscoggin River. The winner gets to keep Alan Clark Sr. Trophy until next year.