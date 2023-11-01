Postal Service letter carrier assaulted in Medford, taken to hospital with serious injuries

Officers found the letter carrier suffering from “apparent facial injuries” after he was assaulted by the three individuals on his route, police said.

At around 11:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting the assault, which occurred in the area of Arden Road at Winthrop Street, Medford police said in a statement on Facebook .

A US Postal Service letter carrier was seriously injured when he was assaulted by three individuals while delivering mail in Medford on Tuesday, police said.

The suspects took a post office key from the letter carrier and then fled toward a vehicle that was waiting in the area of Playstead Road, police said.

“The suspect vehicle was later located in Lowell and a number of individuals inside were identified,” police wrote. “No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is extremely fluid and ongoing.”

The letter carrier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

On Wednesday US Postal Inspection Service officials said the letter carrier was being treated at the hospital for those injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Medford Police Department and the US Postal Inspection Service.

“The US Postal Inspection Service takes the safety and security of USPS employees seriously and will spare no resource to bring to justice those who commit these heinous acts against Postal Service employees,” Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the US Postal Inspection Service’s Boston division, said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.





