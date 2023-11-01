This year, a super-sized Halloween tradition in Lewiston was more important than ever

Every year for nearly three decades, Geiger — whose family business, the advertising company Geiger, prints the famed Farmers’ Almanac in Lewiston — has made a tantalizing offer to trick-or-treaters: show up to his Halloween extravaganza, ready to utter a secret password, and he’ll give you not one, but three, king-sized candy bars.

Or, at least, the one with the biggest candy budget.

LEWISTON, Maine — Pete Geiger might be the biggest fan of Halloween in all of Lewiston, Maine.

“This is clearly my favorite day and night of the year. I put a lot of effort into it,” said Geiger, who on Tuesday afternoon was making the final preparations with volunteers outside his Lewiston office building, piling folding tables with sweets, and setting up an array of spooky inflatables and animatronics.

“And I think it’s needed now. Very much so,” he said.

This was not a Halloween like any other for residents, who are still reeling from last week’s mass shooting and the lockdown that ensued. But traditions like Geiger’s annual candy bar giveaway carried on regardless, as community members worked together to specifically outdo themselves this year.

Geiger, vice chairman of the company and editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, said he first had the idea for an all-king-size candy giveaway as a kid, when he took meticulous mental notes about the houses that didn’t skimp on the sweet stuff come Halloween. He aspired to be a large-candy household as a grownup.

In 1997, he stepped into that role, announcing to the community that anyone who used a secret password could get three bars on Halloween.

Why three, exactly?

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s more than one, and two seemed cheap. Four is too much. So it’s always been three.”

The crowds came by the hundreds. Somehow they seem to get bigger each year. He expected Tuesday to beat last year’s record of 2,100 visitors.

Paige Ritz, 7, left, dressed as Barbie, and her sister Callie, 12, dressed as Patrick Star, enjoy the Halloween festivities at the Geiger headquarters in Lewiston on October 31. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Some who turned up at the festive gathering this week had done so for as long as they could remember. It was important that this year was no different.

“I used to go as a kid,” said Nick Moore, 28, a lifelong Lewiston resident who came with his three kids, and was dressed as Goofy. “It’s obviously a great thing that this can still happen with everything that’s gone on. The kids don’t really know a lot about what’s going on. It’s nice to keep their minds off of it.”

Others arrived for the first time, at a time when just days ago it seemed like celebrations like this might be canceled.

“We were worried that we weren’t going to be able to have the traditional Halloween,” said Julia Elwell, 22, who traveled from Scarborough with her 7-month old son. “Not that he enjoys the candy anyway, but it’s nice to dress up and take pictures and have memories.”

Rebecca Phelps, from nearby Greene, came with her two daughters — the oldest of whom is in kindergarten and had classmates whose families were impacted by the shooting.

“I think more than anything we have to be strong for our kids,” she said. “We still want them to have fun.”

Typically, Geiger is too busy coordinating the handout to dress up — but not this time. He dug out a full-body Sasquatch costume to wear while he oversaw the action.

The shootings hit close to home for his family’s company, whose Lewiston headquarters is just around the corner from Schemengees Bar & Grille, where the gunman killed 8 people last week.

Employees have regularly gone there for lunch, Geiger said. Many drive past it each day on the way to work. Returning to the office after the lockdown has been difficult for some.

“There are people who are really struggling,” he said.

But the anticipation of the candy giveaway — which is staffed largely by volunteers from the company — has helped.

Geiger said he and others have tried to focus on stories of heroism, like those who reportedly lost their lives confronting the gunman, or shepherding children to safety.

But reminders of what happened to the community are impossible to avoid. On Sunday, while buying candy for his event, he met a store clerk who said her uncle was among those who died.

Still, Lewiston has been embracing Halloween festivities this year as ways to return to a sense of normalcy, and to connect with their neighbors after an unimaginable week.

Across town, at Bates College, students hosted trick-or-treaters at a campus-wide Halloween event largely put together in just the past few days. The event, which was originally set to take place at only a few student housing buildings, expanded after the shootings, as around 200 student volunteers signed up to lend a hand.

Each year, on Halloween morning, Geiger releases the secret password granting access to the holiday bounty. He’s always gotten a kick out of seeing kids, urged on by their parents, trying to remember the code while they ogle the piles of candy.

Typically it’s a phrase with a positive message. Last year’s was “Be Kind.”

This time he had planned for it to be “Kindness Counts.” But after last week’s events, Geiger changed his mind.

It was “Lewiston Strong.”

Dressed as King George II, Henry Barnett, 8, runs across a field during the Halloween festivities at the Geiger headquarters in Lewiston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Student volunteers turned out in droves for a trick-or-treating event held on the campus of Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have worked to give kids and grownups alike a bit of normalcy on the holiday, which came less than a week after a mass shooting that rippled through the small city. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

At a trick-or-treating event held on the campus of Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, costumed youngsters posed in front of a sign reading "Lewiston Strong." Residents have worked to give kids and grownups alike a bit of normalcy on the holiday, which came less than a week after a mass shooting that rippled through the small city. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him @SpencerBuell.