Maine governor launches independent commission to probe Lewiston mass shooting

The commission looking into gunman Robert R. Card II and the circumstances leading up to the Oct. 25 shootings will be comprised of “experts with legal, investigative, and mental health backgrounds,“ the governor said in a statement.

Maine Governor Janet T. Mills said Wednesday she will establish an independent commission to look into the mass shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 people, as well as the months leading up to the rampage when authorities were warned repeatedly about the perpetrator’s declining mental health.

“A cornerstone of the ability to heal is to know the truth — in this case, the facts of what happened on that tragic night, of the months that led up to it, and of the police response to it,” said Mills, a Democrat, in the statement.

“It is important to recognize that, from what we know thus far, on multiple occasions over the last ten months, concerns about Mr. Card’s mental health and his behavior were brought to the attention of his Army National Reserve Unit, as well as law enforcement agencies here in Maine and in New York,” Mills said. “This raises crucial questions about actions taken and what more could have been done to prevent this tragedy from occurring.”

Card’s family and colleagues reported concerns on numerous occasions about his mental status and ready access to guns.

The US Army Reserve warned a Maine sheriff in September that Card had descended into severe mental illness with one of Card’s fellow reservists writing in a series of texts he was worried Card was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to documents obtained by the Globe through a public records request.

The documents also showed that Card’s ex-wife and 18-year-old son told the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department in May that Card was paranoid and hearing voices and that he had recently picked up 10 to 15 guns he had stored at his brother’s home.

The documents make clear the gravity of the concerns relayed to the sheriff’s department in the months before Card perpetrated the worst mass shooting in New England in more than a decade. At a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Card killed 18 people and wounded 13 more, before dying of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The documents were released to the Globe and other outlets Monday, after a tense press conference in which Mills refused to answer repeated questions about law enforcement’s work leading up to the shootings — particularly who knew what about Card’s potential for violence, when they knew, and what actions were taken in response.

In July, three months before the shootings, the Army Reserve involuntarily committed Card to a psychiatric facility where he stayed for two weeks after he made veiled threats of violence to fellow reservists when they were in New York for training exercises.

In mid September, Card specifically threatened to commit a mass shooting, according to the letter from the Army Reserve.

Also in September, the Army Reserve sent a warning letter to the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department with a text message from one of Card’s fellow reservists that could not have been more explicit in its expression of concern: “I believe he’s going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

That dire warning prompted the sheriff’s department to make two well-being checks on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at Card’s residence, but they failed to make contact with him, records show.

“I know that the Maine State Police are working hard to conduct a thorough and comprehensive criminal investigation of the shooting, but I also believe that the gravity of this attack on our people – an attack that strikes at the core of who we are and the values we hold dear – demands a higher level of scrutiny,” Mills said in Wednesday’s statement.

She’ll be working with state Attorney General Aaron Frey to assemble the group.

“In the coming days, I will work with the Attorney General to formally establish a fully independent commission, whose charge will be to determine the facts surrounding the tragedy on October 25th, including the time that led up to it and the police response to it,” Mills said. “I envision this commission being comprised of independent experts with legal, investigative, and mental health backgrounds who can bring to bear their experiences in determining and laying out the full and impartial facts.”

Transparency is of paramount importance, the governor said.

“This – the complete facts and circumstances, including any failures – must be brought to light and known by all. The families of the victims, those who were injured, those who are recovering, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less,” Mills said.

The statement didn’t specify when the commission’s findings were expected to be made public.

