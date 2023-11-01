Wu says Boston making ‘great progress’ on dismantling Mass. and Cass homeless encampments

“We’re making great progress it’s been all hands on deck,” Wu said. “I’m incredibly grateful to all our partners in the ground.”

”For me this is an issue that we are never going to give up on,” Wu said during a press conference held on the sidewalk outside of the City of Boston Engagement Center on Atkinson Street.

As the city continued dismantling tents and homeless encampments in the area known as Mass. and Cass on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the task “has been a long-standing challenge in the city of Boston.”

The area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard has been the epicenter of Boston’s opioid and homelessness crises.

“I want to just caution that this is a series of challenges, no city can just say ‘okay we’re done,’” Wu said. “It will take continued effort and staffing and programs along the way.”

Starting Monday, teams of outreach workers with the city and nonprofit groups have been fanning out through Mass. and Cass to prepare people living there for being removed. They are trying to nudge the area’s 80 to 90 tent inhabitants toward shelters and treatment centers, as well as connect them with area relatives who might be willing to take them in.

So far, scores of people at the site have taken them up on the offer. As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 people living in the Mass and Cass area had relocated to safer housing in the Greater Boston area, while 21 had accepted offers but were still packing their belongings or arranging transportation, officials said. Citing worsening violence and other conditions, city officials had given the residents until Wednesday to vacate the area.

On Wednesday morning, police estimated about 20 tents were still left up on Atkinson Street and Southampton Street, as workers from the Newmarket Business Association, wearing yellow vests, moved to dismantle the encampment. People were moving out but some habitants had not left and were shooting up under remaining tents or while sitting in chairs.

Wu said that she plans for all of the tents to be removed by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Once all of the tents are removed, she said the street will be sanitized.

“Once all the tents are down, we’ll make sure the streets are cleaned but that won’t be the end of our efforts by any means,” she said.

Tania Del Rio, director of the city’s Coordinated Response Team, said that the teams who are currently helping take down tents will transition into becoming mobile teams to help homeless communities across the city.

“After [the streets are cleaned], outreach teams are going to reformat into mobile teams and make storage offers throughout out the whole city,” she said.

Wu said that when Boston cleared out encampments in January 2022, the city collected 44 tons of materials. But this time around, only about 2 tons were collected.

This developing story will be updated.

