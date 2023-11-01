Mass. man dreams of opening running museum

“I would come down after partying all night and see all these people running by, smiling and happy,” he recalled. “They were so happy with just a pair of sneakers. And I was like, ‘You know, I wish I could be that happy.’ ”

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Stung by a breakup, saddened by a suicide, and addicted to crack cocaine, he emerged from sleeping beneath Boston’s Longfellow Bridge to see runners charging along the Charles River, smiling in the Esplanade sunshine.

That turning point, in 1994, has led him to run more than 50 major marathons — often as a “bandit,” not to compete but to be part of something positive and to meet his running heroes.

Advertisement

And that passion has led LaPierre to amass what he describes as the nation’s most significant private collection of running memorabilia. Over the past 25 years, that quest has infused his life with purpose, sparking a daily pursuit of a piece of running history while connecting him with many of the world’s top runners.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Today, his collection includes nearly 10,000 items, including more than 2,000 magazines, thousands of autographs, 500 books, plus dozens of trophies, posters, pins, running shoes, uniforms, and medals. It’s a collection that captures the victories and heartbreaks of running legends such as Ellison “Tarzan” Brown and Johnny Kelley, Steve Prefontaine and Jesse Owens. It’s a collection that dates back to a 1792 English sports magazine about pedestrian races. It’s a collection in which he said he has invested at least $250,000.

But it’s a collection the public cannot see, at least not yet.

He calls it The Boston Running Museum Archives. It has a Facebook page, but the memorabilia is locked away in self-storage units in South Weymouth and Taunton, along with items kept at his home in Weymouth.

Advertisement

“The dream is to open a museum someday,” LaPierre said, holding a green University of Oregon jersey given to Prefontaine as an award his freshman year. “I want to leave something interesting to the world.”

Jean-Paul LaPierre unfurls a large poster from the Steve Prefontaine Classic among a small portion of his vast collection of running memorabilia. On the floor is the Providence Biltmore trophy from a 10-mile race on July 4, 1927, and a poster of Johnny Kelley with the Ross Trophy awarded in 1934 to the first Boston Marathon finisher from New England. He said his collection includes the Ross Trophy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

But launching a museum has been more difficult than he imagined. He talks about reaching out to a sneaker company to help him secure a location. He talks about launching a nonprofit to seek grants to open a museum and promote running. But he said it’s tough to make headway while working in real estate and managing a self-storage facility in South Boston.

“It does no good just sitting locked away,” LaPierre said of his collection. “It’s a waste of a labor of love. But I need to figure out how to take the next step. People would appreciate seeing everything set up. It would make sense to be in Boston because it’s one of the meccas of running in the world.”

He said he spoke with the 26.2 Foundation, a nonprofit planning an International Marathon Center, including a museum, near the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton, Mass. But he said officials were only interested in his Boston Marathon memorabilia, and he’s not interested in breaking up his collection.

“It needs to stay together,” LaPierre said. “That would be like taking a Rolls Royce apart because you want the grille.”

The Boston Athletic Association, which runs the Boston Marathon, does not have a museum. But it has marathon artifacts at its offices in Boston and Hopkinton, and it plans to share those with the public more in the future, said Lorna Campbell, the BAA’s head of public relations.

Advertisement

Pierre, 58, was born in Springfield, Mass., and grew up in nearby Longmeadow. He has always been a collector. A Springfield Union newspaper story shows a 14-year-old LaPierre with a collection of 28,058 baseball cards.

Today, he collects everything from beer steins to lunchboxes, from vintage skateboards to leather coats. But his main focus remains running memorabilia.

LaPierre said he went to the National Distance Running Hall of Fame in Utica, N.Y., years ago, and found it disappointing. He told his brother it contained too many reproductions, and his brother told him: Instead of complaining, do something about it.

“So I started taking my whole paycheck and buying running cards, books, photos,” LaPierre said. He now devotes 20 hours a week to the hunt.

He said his former fiancee warned him they’d never be able to get married and buy a house if he kept spending all his money on running memorabilia. But he told her: “I’m sorry. This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. What am I supposed to do? It’s my passion. That’s what I love.” After 11 years together, she left.

But he said the collection has helped with his recovery, giving him a sense of purpose.

“I spent easily $100,000 on drugs over the course of two years, and I had nothing to show for it,” LaPierre said. “Now, I’m doing something positive with my money. Finding this collection was like finding something important in the world that people had forgotten and bringing it back to the surface.”

Advertisement

Along the way, LaPierre has met some of the world’s best runners. He has photos of himself with Frank Shorter, Eliud Kipchoge, Paula Radcliffe, and Meb Keflezighi. He said Johnny Kelley once asked his fastest marathon time, and when he said 4 hours and 24 minutes, Kelley told him he’d finished a marathon in roughly the same time — when he was 80 years old.

“You’re all my children,” LaPierre tells runners. “My job is to make sure that you guys live on forever.”

While meeting his heroes at marathons, LaPierre has shown heroism himself. In 2019, he was on his way to the Chicago Marathon when he snatched a gun out of a robber’s hand on a Chicago subway train. He ended up receiving a Carnegie Medal.

On a recent afternoon, LaPierre rolled up the metal door of a self-storage unit in South Weymouth, revealing a 10-foot-by-15-foot space packed with memorabilia.

He pulled out the silver Providence Biltmore Trophy that Clarence DeMar won in a 10-mile race in Providence on July 4, 1927. Known as “Mr. DeMarathon,” DeMar won seven Boston Marathons and lived in Keene, N.H.

He pulled out a frame that included both a photo of Steve Prefontaine and a blank check from Prefontaine’s bank account with the First National Bank in Eugene, Ore.

Advertisement

A small assortment of race medals in the collection that Jean-Paul LaPierre, of Weymouth, has spent the last 25 years collecting. He calls it the Boston Running Museum Archives, but it’s in self-storage now as he tries to find a way to display it in a museum. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

And he pulled out several pieces of memorabilia for Ellison “Tarzan” Brown, the Narragansett Indian who won two Boston Marathons, including the 1936 race in which he pulled away from Johnny Kelley, giving rise to the name “Heartbreak Hill.”

LaPierre has the ring Brown received when he was inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973. He has the trophy Brown won for a 15K Amateur Athletic Union championship race in 1936. And he has the typed remarks Brown’s trainer, Thomas “Tippy” Salimeno Sr., delivered during a memorial ceremony after Brown died in 1975.

LaPierre even has the death certificate issued after Brown was run over by a van and killed. The document lists his race as “white” although “American Indian” was an option. He said Brown’s widow, Ethel Wilcox Brown, asked him to try to fix it to reflect that her husband was a proud, well-known Narragansett Indian.

LaPierre said he knew Ethel Wilcox Brown for years before she died in 2015. He’d visit her, bring her firewood, and grill her fish. And he said she ended up selling him some of her husband’s memorabilia while giving him other items.

“Tarzan” Brown sold many of his trophies to feed his family, and family members have been trying to track down those old trophies, especially the Boston Marathon trophies he won in 1936 and 1939. LaPierre said he does not know where those are, but he suspects they’re buried in someone’s basement in Rhode Island.

Anna Brown-Jackson, granddaughter of “Tarzan” and Ethel Wilcox Brown, said she her grandmother told her that she sold LaPierre some of “Tarzan” Brown’s items because she wanted to see them displayed in an international running museum some day.

Some relatives were not happy that LaPierre ended up with those items, but Brown-Jackson said her grandmother told her, “I want your grandfather’s name to be known.” She said LaPierre paid for the items with his own money, and her grandmother believed “it would go to the greater good.”

Brown-Jackson said her grandmother was upset that “Tarzan” Brown’s death certificate listed him as “white,” and she’d like to see that document corrected. “This goes back to racism and discrimination,” she said. “They were saying there is no Narragansett Indian Tribe here because they had detribalized them.”

“Tarzan” Brown would want the record corrected, Brown-Jackson said, noting that when state officials offered to declare a “Tarzan Brown Day” after his 1936 Boston Marathon victory, he insisted they instead honor his people and his tribe. “It should be corrected not just for his sake, but for history’s sake,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brown-Jackson said she is surprised her grandfather’s memorabilia is still in storage, and she hopes LaPierre finds a way to open his museum soon. “That would be beautiful,” she said. “My grandmother wanted that stuff to be displayed in a museum so the world could see it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.