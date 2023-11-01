Amid influx of migrants, state judge allows Healey to move ahead with limits on Mass. emergency shelter system

Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee on Wednesday rejected a request from Lawyers for Civil Rights , a Boston-based advocacy group, to temporarily block the Healey administration from creating a cap of 7,500 families on the statewide program, which has been overwhelmed by a surge of migrant families into the state. As of Wednesday, there were 7,388 in the system.

A state judge is allowing Governor Maura Healey to push forward with her plan to limit the number of homeless families housed in the state’s emergency shelter system, clearing the way for new rules to take effect, perhaps by week’s end, that advocates warn could force children, pregnant women, and others to the streets.

“No one seriously disputes that families living without safe shelter are at risk and, in particular, that children without access to stable housing may be irreparably harmed,” Squires-Lee wrote in the ruling. “But the burden [the administration] faces is simply that it no longer has either the money or the space to provide such housing immediately for every family that is eligible for the same.”

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement.

Healey has said she’s not seeking to end the state’s right-to-shelter requirement, and the state House’s top Democrat said he, too, does not intend to scrap the mandate. But the state’s creation of an artificial cap, critics argue, effectively accomplishes that.

Healey and her aides have said they’re trying to manage a system pushed beyond its limits. At the current pace, nearly 13,500 families could be in the shelter system by the end of June, which would drive the cost of the program to $1.1 billion this year, according to Aditya Basheer, an assistant secretary in Healey’s budget office. That’s nearly four times what the state initially budgeted.

Instead, state officials have said once the system hits the new limits imposed by the Healey administration, families would be moved to a waitlist, where they’d idle for an unknown amount of time.

Under new guidance, families seeking shelter would be prioritized across four separate groups, pushing those with children aged three months or younger, relatives who are immunocompromised, or women with high-risk pregnancies to the front of the line. Families with someone that has a tracheostomy tube, as well those deemed at “imminent” risk of danger from domestic violence, would also be considered a top priority for space in the shelter system as it becomes available.

Other families with infants, women in late-term pregnancy, or those with certain types of medication would help make up the lower priority tiers.

New emergency regulations that state officials filed Tuesday also would allow them, with 30 days notice, to begin cutting off how long a family could stay in a shelter. That in itself is a step the state has never taken since adopting its so-called right to shelter law 40 years ago, homeless advocates say.

Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the state last week, and appeared before Squires-Lee on Tuesday, asking that she grant a temporary injunction to block Healey’s plans. An attorney for the group likened the state’s plans to a fire department “creating a waitlist for families with ongoing house fires,” and argued that Healey’s administration skirted a requirement that it give the Massachusetts Legislature a 90-day notice of plans to change the shelter system’s rules.

Without an injunction, the group wrote in court documents, families and children who are entitled to emergency shelter under the state mandate would be denied a roof over their head and be “forced to sleep on the streets, in cars, and in other unsafe conditions.”

“There is no other way to put it,” attorney Oren Sellstrom wrote. “That is the grim reality.”

But the Healey administration said it can’t afford to wait. If it does not cap the number of families in the system — and it receives no other funding — the state would exhaust its current shelter budget by Jan. 13, officials wrote in court documents. That, they note, is less than 90 days from now.

In a statement following the ruling, Lawyers for Civil rights said attorneys are “evaluating next steps for the litigation” and said “in the meantime, the ball is squarely in the Legislature’s court to respond to this humanitarian crisis.”

Healey has asked the Legislature to provide up to $250 million more of state money for the program, though Democratic leaders have yet to act on the request. Lawmakers are quickly nearing a Nov. 15 deadline to wrap formal sessions for the year.

The governor has also pressed the Biden administration for help, imploring officials to quickly grant work permits to the thousands of migrants who have overwhelmed the state’s shelter system and to send money to help the state provide necessary resources such as housing and transportation.

“My heart aches for mums and dads out there, particularly who have kids and they don’t have a roof over their head. Of course I’m worried about that,” Healey said Tuesday during an appearance on WBUR. “I’m also trying to deal with a situation . . . that I don’t think any advocate had predicted or seen before — and that was the arrival of 40 or 50 families a day from the border into Massachusetts, families seeking housing.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.