Maynard police arrest two Wayland men in connection with home repair fraud

Maynard police arrested two men from Wayland on Tuesday in connection with a home repair scam in which an elderly victim lost more than $100,000, Police Chief Michael Noble said in a press release.
Hughie Antony O’Donoghue, 24, and Michael Nevin, 21, were arrested and were both charged with larceny over $1,200 from a victim 60 or older, conspiracy, and unlicensed home improvement contractor, Noble said.
O’Donoghue and Nevin were arraigned in Concord District Court and each held on $15,000 bail. Both men were also required to surrender their passports and wear GPS monitors, Noble said.
In June, Maynard police were made aware of a possible scam where individuals pretending to be home repair contractors would charge residents for services, and continue to charge them larger amounts without completing the work, the release said.
As a result, an older Maynard resident fell victim to the scam and lost more than $100,000.
Following an investigation, Maynard police then identified Nevin and O’Donoghue as suspects and executed arrest warrants, said Chief Noble.
Police subsequently learned that the pair were also wanted on arrest warrants out of Ireland, the release said.
