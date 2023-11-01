Maynard police arrest two Wayland men in connection with home repair fraud

Maynard police arrested two men from Wayland on Tuesday in connection with a home repair scam in which an elderly victim lost more than $100,000, Police Chief Michael Noble said in a press release.

Hughie Antony O’Donoghue, 24, and Michael Nevin, 21, were arrested and were both charged with larceny over $1,200 from a victim 60 or older, conspiracy, and unlicensed home improvement contractor, Noble said.

O’Donoghue and Nevin were arraigned in Concord District Court and each held on $15,000 bail. Both men were also required to surrender their passports and wear GPS monitors, Noble said.