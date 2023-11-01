In N.H., Vivek Ramaswamy and Ro Khanna debate America’s future

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy , a biotech entrepreneur, met Wednesday morning in Manchester, N.H., with Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California for a one-on-one debate about five pre-determined topics: the economy, foreign affairs, political reform, climate change, and the nation’s future.

A spat on social media somehow spawned a civil discussion between two men from different parties with markedly different political views.

They each answered questions from the moderator, Globe reporter James Pindell, during the event at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics. At the outset, Pindell said he would avoid asking about the political horse race or former president Donald J. Trump, and would instead push the two debaters to engage with each other and flesh out the substance of their views.

Pictured on stage at right during a debate on the future of America held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of St. Anselm College are (left to right) Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and moderator James Pindell of The Boston Globe. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Ultimately, the debate highlighted two divergent paths to what each of the men optimistically described as a vision for a more prosperous American future. Ramaswamy called for extensive deregulation, drastic cuts to the federal workforce, and an emphasis on domestic policy over involvement in foreign conflicts, while Khanna made the case for strategic international engagement and big investments in infrastructure to support American industry.

To set a global example, Ramaswamy said, the US president needs to focus on American interests, dealing with topics like illegal immigration to build domestic strength while generally letting US allies defend themselves.

“That is what would make George Washington proud,” he said.

Khanna countered that, while Washington won the Revolutionary War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt showed how to “walk and chew gum.” Roosevelt led the free world and built a strong nation, making him the most successful US president of the 20th century, Khanna said.

“American interest requires American leadership,” he said.

Pictured during a debate on the future of America held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of St. Anselm College are (left to right) Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and moderator James Pindell of The Boston Globe. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Matthew R. Bartlett, a principal at the bipartisan consulting firm Darby Field Advisors, said the debate could further healthy dialogue while also advancing Ramaswamy’s and Khanna’s political interests as individuals.

Bartlett, a Republican, said it’s unclear whether Ramaswamy’s ultimate goal is truly to secure the nomination, but it’s clear he’s using his rhetorical talents to secure a reputation as a GOP opinion leader.

Public opinion polling showed Ramaswamy briefly rise into second place, behind Trump, among likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire over the summer, but he has since fallen back to fifth, behind former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey. He’s polling just ahead of Christie at the national level.

Khanna, meanwhile, has effectively served as a surrogate for President Biden, who is skipping New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. That work could have long-term benefits for Khanna, who has often been seen as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in the 2028 contest.

“Keep an eye on him,” Bartlett said. “He’s been making friends in New Hampshire.”

Toward the end of their debate, Ramaswamy said he and Khanna appear to agree on the fundamental principles on which the nation was founded. Americans are not nearly as divided as media depictions suggest, he said.

“I think we have celebrated our diversity and our differences for so long that we actually forgot all the ways that we’re really the same as Americans, bound by a common set of ideals,” Ramaswamy said.

Khanna said he and Ramaswamy share the same overall aspiration, but it’s important also to recognize the struggles that have pushed for a more perfect union throughout US history. He alluded to Frederick Douglass’ “Composite Nation,” a lecture in which the formerly enslaved Black intellectual leader spoke out for Chinese Americans in the late-1860s.

“We have come too far to turn back,” Khanna said.

“Our work is hard,” he added, “but our work is to vindicate Douglass’ vision of becoming a cohesive multiracial democracy, and the more conversations like this that we have, the better shot we have of doing that.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.