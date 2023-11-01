Person stabbed at Domino’s restaurant in Roxbury

At 1:32 a.m., officers went to a Domino’s pizza restaurant at 1400 Tremont St. for a report of a person stabbed, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.

A person sustained life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Roxbury Wednesday morning, police said.

It was not clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the restaurant. Homicide detectives went to the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

