Poll: McKee, Reed, and Whitehouse are more popular than Biden

They’re all Democrats who continue to have approval ratings of 50 percent or more among their constituents, according to the latest survey from Morning Consult, which polls voters in every state four times a year.

What do Governor Dan McKee and US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have in common?

The latest survey, taken online between July and September, shows that 50 percent of voters approve of the job McKee is doing, while 40 percent disapprove. His approval rating has consistently been at or above 50 percent in Morning Consult polls this year, although the disapproval number increased by 7 percentage points since June.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, remains the most popular governor in the country, with an 83 percent approval rating. Only five governors have approval ratings below 50 percent, and none of them are considered underwater with disapproval ratings that are higher than approval ratings.

It’s Senator Reed who takes the cake as Rhode Island’s best-polling politician. The survey found that 57 percent of voters approve of the work Reed is doing, while just 25 percent disapprove.

Whitehouse, who is seeking reelection next year, posted a 51 percent approval rating, with 35 percent saying they disapprove of the job he is doing.

US Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a Republican, has the highest approval rating among all senators at 70 percent.

There is at least one politician who is underwater with his approval rating in Rhode Island: Biden. The survey found that 40 percent of local voters approve of the president, but 59 percent disapprove. Morning Consult found that the majority of people in 40 states – including all of the battleground states – disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

