Rhode Map Live: David Cicilline talks education, housing, and democracy in new role at RI Foundation

“The problem with housing is we don’t have enough of it, and it’s not affordable,” Cicilline said. He said Rhode Island should have an annual appropriation for housing, and argued there needs to be a “real conversation” about the over-regulation of new housing construction.

Cicilline, who resigned from Congress in June, took questions from Boston Globe columnist Dan McGowan during a Rhode Map Live event at the CIC in downtown Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Foundation President and CEO David Cicilline, a former Democratic congressman, said Wednesday he will continue to prioritize education and housing as leader of the influential organization that funds local nonprofits.

“We have a responsibility to convince people that housing is good,” Cicilline said. “It’s good for small businesses, it’s good for schools, it’s good for the growth of our economy.”

“We have to change the narrative that somehow housing is a burden,” he added.

Cicilline, whose successor in Congress will be elected next week, said the Rhode Island Foundation should deepen its work on strengthening democracy, including civics education, media literacy, supporting local journalism, and educating people on how to vote.

“Your ability to access trustworthy, reliable news is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy,” Cicilline said. “Supporting local journalism and making sure people have access to trustworthy reliable news is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”

He also said the foundation will increase its advocacy for “systems change,” such as diversifying the teacher workforce.

“We believe deep in our bones, and there’s tons of research to support this, that it matters for young students of color to have teachers who look like them,” he said. “Kids perform better, they have better behaviors, better academic success.”

McGowan asked Cicilline, who is Jewish, to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war. He said it should not be difficult to condemn the terror attack by Hamas that took place on Oct. 7.

“There are a couple things to say where there should be no confusion,” Cicilline said. “Hamas is a terrorist organization committed to the annihilation of the Jewish people and the elimination of the state of Israel. It is a stated goal of the organization.”

He also said Israel has a right to defend itself from Hamas, but should do so in a way that “mitigates the harm to civilians.”

“They cannot survive with a strong Hamas,” he said, blaming Hamas for the poor conditions in Gaza. “It’s very important to be particularly clear that Hamas is not the Palestinian people or the people of Gaza. Hamas is a terrorist organization who, frankly, are just as brutal to Palestinians as they are in the conduct that they’ve engaged in against Israelis. People should not conflate the two.”

Asked to tell a little-known story from his time in political office, Cicilline shared a tale of teaming up with a group of fellow Democratic leaders to convince then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (whom he said he adores) to move forward with the impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

“We decided that we were going to, one day, just publicly call for an impeachment inquiry,” Cicilline said. “We totally made it up. There’s no such thing. Everyone uses it now like it’s some term.”

He said he went on TV to call for the inquiry to begin in the Judiciary Committee, then went into a leadership meeting with Pelosi right afterward. She had already heard what he’d done.

“She was not happy,” he said. “But ultimately we got her there and it all worked out.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.