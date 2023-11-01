Share your thoughts on this story: Reckoning with Boston’s towers of wealth

As an unprecedented housing crisis grips the region, finding an affordable home has become tougher for Bostonians than ever. Costs just keep rising: The median sales price for single-family homes in the city hit a record $908,000 in June, while the median condo price set an all-time high of $775,500 in May, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

To afford that, a household would need an annual income of almost $300,000 for the single-family home, or more than $255,000 for the condo, to cover mortgage and other costs, said Daniel McCue, senior research associate at Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. That’s around three times what the median Boston household actually makes, about $86,000, Census figures show.