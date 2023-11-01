Shooting in Salem under investigation, police say

Salem police are investigating a shooting that apparently took place as the city was in the midst of its annual Halloween celebration.
The gun violence took place on Forrester Avenue near Lussier Street, police wrote in a 4:14 a.m. posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The number of victims and the extent of injuries was not immediately known Wednesday morning.
“There has been a shooting on Forrester Ave near Lussier Street in Salem,” police wrote. “At this time, it appears that there is no ongoing danger to the public.”
Police said traffic in the area was being impacted during the Wednesday morning rush hour.
Advertisement
There has been a shooting on Forrester Ave near Lussier Street in Salem. There is an ongoing police investigation. Traffic is being diverted. At this time, it appears that there is no ongoing danger to the public.— Salem MA Police (@SalemMAPolice) November 1, 2023
More information will be made available later Wednesday, officials said.
This is a developing story.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.