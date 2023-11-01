With Israel embroiled in a war against Hamas, this week’s anniversary of a pivotal moment in the revival of Jewish sovereignty is not likely to draw much attention. The urgency of the present moment makes a look back into history seem, perhaps, a little off-topic.

Yet it is impossible to fully grasp what is happening today without at least some awareness of history. So pause to recall what happened on Nov. 2, 1917, when Britain’s foreign secretary, Arthur Balfour, sent a letter to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, the president of the British Zionist Association. The British Cabinet, Balfour informed Rothschild, had approved “a declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations.” The declaration was just one sentence long:”

His Majesty’s government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”

The Balfour Declaration marked a key milestone in the struggle for Jewish statehood. For the first time since the birth of modern Zionism in the late 1800s — indeed, for the first time since the extirpation of Jewish sovereignty by the Romans more than 18 centuries earlier — a major world power had endorsed the renewal of a Jewish national home in Palestine.

At the time, Palestine was still under Turkish (Ottoman) sovereignty, as it had been for centuries. But just five weeks after the Cabinet’s vote, British troops under General Edmund Allenby drove the Turks out and seized Jerusalem. Soon all of Palestine — which then extended far to the east of the Jordan River — was under British rule. No longer was the Balfour Declaration a statement of merely theoretical aspiration. Now it was the policy of Palestine’s new sovereign.

Arthur James Balfour, as painted by John Singer Sargent in 1908. National Portrait Gallery

For a short while, the British tried to make good on the promise to “use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement” of Jewish self-rule.

At the peace talks following the end of World War I, Britain was awarded a mandate to govern Palestine and pave the way to the promised Jewish national home. That mandate was ratified by the League of Nations in 1922. But to appease Arab leaders violently hostile to Jewish autonomy, Britain lopped off nearly four-fifths of Palestine and created a brand-new Arab emirate, Transjordan — today’s Kingdom of Jordan — from which all Jews were excluded. Transjordan was one of many independent Arab countries that would be established on the territory of the former Ottoman Empire; others included Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Yemen. All that remained for the Jews was the narrow fraction of historic Palestine west of the Jordan River.

But the Arabs were unwilling to peacefully accept Jewish rule in even that remnant. Lethal violence ensued. In 1937, a royal commission headed by Britain’s Lord Robert Peel proposed to formally subdivide what was left of Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. When Arab leaders made clear that they would violently resist Jewish control in any part of Palestine, however minuscule, Britain caved.

In 1939 the British government, led by Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, issued a White Paper closing off all Jewish immigration to Palestine and declaring its opposition to Jewish statehood, period. That was a 180-degree reversal from the policy of the Balfour Declaration 22 years earlier. Even worse, it flatly violated the League of Nations mandate, under which Britain was obliged to “secure the establishment of the Jewish national home.” Worst of all, by slamming shut the gates of the promised Jewish homeland, Britain was sentencing countless European Jews to death in Hitler’s gas chambers.

London’s betrayal in 1939 makes its embrace of the Zionist project in 1917 seem, in retrospect, all the more admirable and far-sighted.

What had motivated British leaders in 1917, especially Balfour and Prime Minister David Lloyd George, was a passionate desire to see the Jews restored to power in the Holy Land. Christian Zionism had attracted many adherents in Britain during the 1800s, and while the sentiment was by no means universal, many enlightened Britons took up the cause with fervor.

It had been a key element of Lloyd George’s education. “I was brought up in a school where I was taught far more history of the Jews than about my own land,” the Welsh premier told a Jewish historical society in 1925.

”I could tell you all the kings of Israel. But I doubt if I could have named half a dozen of the Kings of England, and not more of the Kings of Wales,” he recalled. “In our Sunday schools, we were thoroughly versed in the history of the Hebrews. . . . We were thoroughly imbued with the history of your race in the days of its greatest glory.”

Balfour was equally passionate. “I have never pretended that it was purely from . . . materialistic considerations that the declaration of November 1917 originally sprung,” he told Parliament in 1922. Rather, the government had wished to “send a message to every land where the Jewish race has been scattered, a message that will tell them that Christendom is not oblivious of their faith [and] is not unmindful of the service they have rendered to the great religions of the world.”

At a time when anti-Jewish bigotry was commonplace, Balfour was a philosemite. Late in life, he said the achievement of which he was proudest was “what he had been able to do for the Jews.” He died 18 years before the State of Israel came into existence. But had there been no Balfour Declaration, the national liberation of the Jewish people might never have happened.

Often it is claimed by Israel’s enemies that the Jewish state was created to soothe the world’s guilty conscience over the Holocaust. Yet in 1917, the Nazi horror lay decades in the future, unimagined and unimaginable. The Balfour Declaration was promulgated not because Jews had suffered a cataclysmic tragedy, but in recognition of the indissoluble bond between the Jewish people and its homeland. When the League of Nations incorporated the Balfour policy into the Mandate for Palestine, it did so unanimously.

Today, as Israel battles Hamas in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a “second war of independence,” Jewish sovereignty is deeply polarizing. On one side are Hamas, Iran, and their allies, for whom the existence of even a single Jewish country, no matter how small and outnumbered, is infuriating and intolerable. On the other side are those who, like Balfour, Lloyd George, and the League of Nations a century ago, uphold the claims of justice and history and defend the right of Jewish self-rule in the only place where Jews ever ruled.