Care, concern, and community for people with disabilities as they age

One way for people with disabilities to stay in their own homes is to make family caregiving more affordable. Family caregivers provide an estimated $600 billion annually in unpaid care, according to a report of the AARP Public Policy Institute.

The Globe’s thought-provoking Oct. 27 editorial, “ Help people with disabilities live in the community,” highlights an important issue.

Pending Massachusetts legislation would establish a family caregiver tax credit. The family caregiver claiming the credit must have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for an individual or $150,000 for a couple.

The maximum allowable tax credit would be $1,500 for alterations of the caregiver’s primary residence so that the family member could remain independent in their home. Purchase or lease of equipment for activities of daily living and services that assist the family caregiver, such as a home health aide or personal care attendant, would also be covered.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Tax credits would give caregivers much-needed financial assistance while the person who needs care can remain safely and affordably in their own home in the community instead of receiving more expensive care in a nursing home.

Advertisement

Helen Zazulak

Natick





There are various groups competing for beds in group homes

The Globe editorial board deserves credit for explaining the situation facing disabled people trapped in nursing homes (“Help people with disabilities live in the community”). The pressure applied by disability advocates and the Justice Department is forcing the Commonwealth to reckon with this difficult problem, so kudos to them. But there is another way of looking at this that the Globe should consider.

There are two other groups that we hazard to say are competing for beds in group homes, and remembering their plight would complete the picture. First, there are many older or middle-aged adults with disabilities still living at home with aging parents. Second, there is a younger group turning 22 each year, with similarly urgent needs for supported housing.

Advertisement

The alphabet soup of state and nonprofit agencies may insist there is no competition for services among the various people who need them, but families of people with disabilities see budgets approved and policies adopted, and in the end they are all hoping for residential placements.

James F. and Lea G. Snow

Pembroke





Counting on support from governor and lawmakers

Re “Planning for my vulnerable son’s future without me” (Ideas, Oct. 22): Susan Hall’s moving essay about being the mother of an adult child with developmental disabilities and the challenges parents face when grappling with their own mortality underscores the need for comprehensive social service support for these families.

I applaud Governor Maura Healey’s budget for fiscal 2024, in which she increases funding for the Department of Developmental Services, particularly in the areas of family respite support and resources for young adults turning 22. However, funding to support those aging with developmental disabilities hasn’t budged from $100,000 since fiscal 2021.

In reading Healey’s recommendations for the “Aging with Developmental Disabilities” line item, I’m heartened by her goal that DDS identify medical care coordination models, train direct care staff to identify dementia and other age-related conditions, and collect data that identify initiatives and best practices to serve this unique aging population. I’m also encouraged to see an ambitious goal to roll out plans as soon as fiscal 2025.

Hall and parents like her deserve peace knowing that their aging adult children with disabilities will be cared for when they can no longer do so. With Healey and Beacon Hill’s support, we can offer these families a path forward.

Advertisement

Anne-Marie Bajwa

President and CEO

Charles River Center

Needham