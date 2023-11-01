Opening door a crack, Egypt takes key step in providing haven from war

Twenty-five days after the Israel-Hamas war began, Egypt has begun accepting some wounded Palestinian civilians and foreigners through the Rafah crossing. For global leaders and human rights groups whose central concern is the plight of Palestinians, the move suggests a realistic humanitarian path forward in the coming weeks.

Israel and the United States have been clear that there will be no cease-fire. Now that Egypt has opened the door at Rafah slightly, the global community should shift its focus and work with the government there to open the door more fully to allow temporary refuge for thousands more Palestinians.