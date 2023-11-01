Opening door a crack, Egypt takes key step in providing haven from war

Twenty-five days after the Israel-Hamas war began, Egypt has begun accepting some wounded Palestinian civilians and foreigners through the Rafah crossing. For global leaders and human rights groups whose central concern is the plight of Palestinians, the move suggests a realistic humanitarian path forward in the coming weeks.
Israel and the United States have been clear that there will be no cease-fire. Now that Egypt has opened the door at Rafah slightly, the global community should shift its focus and work with the government there to open the door more fully to allow temporary refuge for thousands more Palestinians.
The Israel Defense Forces has shown this week that it will act definitively to dismantle Hamas’s terror infrastructure. Hamas has shown that it will hide behind its civilian population. Egypt has the opportunity to disrupt that dynamic by providing a safe haven.
Twenty-two Arab states have pledged support for the Palestinians, but not one has opened its borders — until now (slightly). Egypt should treat the entry of wounded civilians as the first step toward making good on its pledge to support the Palestinian people.
Aviva Klompas
Waltham
The writer is cofounder of Boundless Israel and former director of speechwriting for the Israeli delegation to the United Nations.