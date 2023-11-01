Maine lawmaker’s reversal offers glimmer of hope on gun laws

Every once in a while, after tremendous suffering caused by gun violence in this country, there is a small glimmer of hope. Not exactly a beacon of light, but a glimmer. And that glimmer is one lone member of Congress standing up and saying, “Enough,” and reversing his position on assault rifles.

Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat whose large rural Maine district went for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, experienced the pain firsthand with the mass shootings in Lewiston and realized that the right to live is more important than the right to own assault weapons.

Sadly, it took an act of violence in his own district; similar incidents throughout the country had done nothing to change his mind. But this terrible tragedy did convince him that something had to be done: Weapons of war must be made illegal on the streets of the United States.