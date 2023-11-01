Home of the Week: Consider this Sudbury house DIY done

Year built 1959

Square feet 2,431

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Sewer/Water Private/public

Taxes $12,690 (2023)

Rocking chairs aren’t just for the retired, you know. In fact, they could be the most coveted pieces of furniture in this house, where the owners have made roughly $170,000 in upgrades in four years, happily checking off items on their DIY list.

The multi-level home sits well back on its 0.94-acre lot, which includes a wide driveway to an attached garage with a double-wide door. Just before the garage, a walkway of flat pavers and crushed stone ends in a covered porch — just the right spot for a pair of rockers.

Advertisement

A tall and wide plate-glass sidelight sits to the left of the door, splashing the foyer in natural light. The foyer, on the home’s second level, bends to the left and connects to a door at the rear of the house. The foyer merges into a mudroom with coat hooks and custom closets. Wash up in the full bath, which has a shower and a vessel sink that sits atop a vanity with a glass top. The flooring, shower surround, and backsplash are ceramic tile installed in a herringbone pattern.

The mudroom is on the lowest level and provides access to the backyard, front walkway, and garage. Drone Home Media

The lower level bath offers herringbone-style tile and a vanity with a vessel sink. Drone Home Media

Back in the foyer, stairs with wrought-iron railings ascend to the home’s third level, an open layout that encompasses the kitchen and living room and a wide opening that connects it all to the formal dining room/four-season sunroom.

The focus of the 383-square-foot living room is a wood-burning, brick-clad fireplace that runs its width. Shiplap covers the wall above it, and the ceiling is dotted with recessed lighting. There’s a picture window without muntins to block the view. The flooring here and in much of the kitchen is a refinished hardwood.

The home offers an open layout. Drone Home Media

The demarcation line between the living room and kitchen is a long island with seating for four and a quartzite top. A pair of black, bulbous pendant lights hangs above it, ensuring there is no mistaking an eighth of a teaspoon of paprika for a half on a recipe. The kitchen measures 275 square feet. Beyond the island, the flooring shifts to a ceramic tile, which sits under a skylight.

Advertisement

White cabinets with dark knobs and pulls line the exterior wall, and the appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel. A built-in desk with open shelving provides a great place to pay the bills, set up a coffee bar, or check the recipe on your computer to see whether it really does take an eighth of a teaspoon of paprika.

There’s a window seat to enjoy a book while your concoction cooks.

The kitchen features a long island, a coffee bar/desk area, and open shelving. Drone Home Media

The dining room/sunroom reminds me of TD Garden: The ceiling is high and the flooring is parquet. But unlike the Garden, this room is awash in natural light, thanks to a wall lined with windows. At the end of the room, a slider opens to a backyard with a patio, fire pit, and a play structure.

The dining room/four-season sunroom has parquet flooring, a skylight, and a high ceiling. Drone Home Media

The backyard features stone work, a patio, a play structure (not pictured), and a fire pit. Drone Home Media

A wide stairwell between the living room and the kitchen leads to the third level, where you’ll find the primary suite, three bedrooms, and the main full bath.

The primary suite includes a 164-square-foot bedroom space with double-hung windows on two walls and a wall occupied by custom closets. The en-suite bath comes with a white ceramic pedestal sink, bead board wainscoting, and a shower behind a clear-glass door.

Advertisement

The primary suite boasts a wall of closets. Drone Home Media

The primary suite bath comes with a pedestal sink and a shower. Drone Home Media

The other three bedrooms range from 94 to 180 square feet. They share a full bath that has a coffee-colored double vanity with a quartz countertop, ceramic tile flooring, and a tub/shower combination behind a glass door. The shower is lined with white subway tile.

All of the bedrooms have hardwood floors. Drone Home Media

The three secondary bedrooms share a full bath with a double vanity and a tub/shower combination. Drone Home Media

One of four bedrooms in the home. Drone Home Media

The lower level is partially finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring and recessed lighting. It is set up as a family room. There is a Murphy bed and an alcove for exercise equipment.

Michael Stein of Redfin is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.