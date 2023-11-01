Bill Belichick provides no answers on Patriots’ lack of trade-deadline moves

At his media availability, the Patriots coach was quizzed multiple times about the Tuesday deadline and New England’s decision to not make a move .

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick wasn’t in the mood to talk about the NFL trade deadline Wednesday.

“We’re getting ready for Washington.”

Were you close on any deals?

“Spent the time getting ready for Washington.”

Asked about the lack of action when it came to trades, Belichick sounded exasperated.

“Yeah, again, we talked about this the other day,” he said. “The personnel department. The coaching department. We talked about that last week. It’s just another day of that.

“If there was anything to talk about, we talked about it. If there wasn’t anything to talk about, then I worked on Washington. The personnel people worked on personnel things.”

The Patriots did make a move early in October when they acquired cornerback J.C. Jackson. However, they decided to stand down on Tuesday, despite reported interest from other teams in outside linebacker Josh Uche.

It was the third consecutive year New England did not make a deadline deal.

Belichick also was asked about the Raiders’ decision to fire coach Josh McDaniels and general manger Dave Ziegler, both former Patriots employees.

“Yeah, just heard about it this morning,” he said. “Just trying to get ready for Washington.”

On the possibility of the Patriots bringing back either one to New England, the coach echoed the same point he made throughout his press conference.

“Just getting ready for Washington,” he said.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.