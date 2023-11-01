Celtics vs. Pacers: Boston hopes to keep up hot start against high-octane Indiana offense

The last time the Celtics started 4-0 was 2009-10. They went on to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

The Celtics are coming off a dominant, 126-107 victory against the Washington Wizards on Monday . Jaylen Brown erupted for 27 first-half points and finished with 36 in the win. Jayson Tatum continued his stellar start with 33 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Kristaps Porzingis notched 15 points in just 24 minutes, and says he’s still not in top shape even as he dominates against smaller opponents .

It’s been smooth sailing for the Celtics through three games, and they’ll stay in the Eastern Conference with a home matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The 2-1 Pacers should be a good test for Boston’s defense. Indiana surged to wins against the Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers before stumbling to a 112-105 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton, who is questionable entering Wednesday with an ankle injury, continues to emerge as one of the game’s best young playmakers and leads the NBA with 12.3 assists per game.

Here’s a preview of the contest:

Celtics vs. Pacers

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

PACERS

Season record: 2-1. vs. spread: 2-1. Over/under: 2-1

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 4-6. vs. spread: 5-4, 1 push. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 3-0. vs. spread: 1-1, 1 push. Over/under: 2-1

Last 10 games (dating to last season): 6-4. vs. spread: 3-6, 1 push. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Indiana 124.3, Boston 117.7

Points allowed per game: Indiana 115.0, Boston 107.3

Field goal percentage: Indiana .478, Boston .485

Opponent field goal percentage: Indiana .450, Boston .414

3-point percentage: Indiana .370, Boston .359

Opponent 3-point percentage: Indiana .375, Boston .409

Stat of the day: Jrue Holiday (2.0 blocks per game) and Derrick White (1.7) each rank in the top five in blocks among all NBA guards to start the season.

Notes: Center Neemias Queta enters Wednesday as doubtful to play with a foot injury. He also missed Monday’s game. ... Bennedict Mathurin (elbow) and Jalen Smith (knee) join Haliburton as questionable for the Pacers. ... Former Celtics lottery pick Aaron Nesmith scored 26 points in the Pacers’ second game against the Cavaliers and has connected on 43.8 percent of his 3-pointers so far. ... Bruce Brown, a Dorchester native and NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, has meshed quickly in three starts with the Pacers. He’s averaging 15.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. ... Indiana’s 124.3 points per game ranks third in the NBA so far. The Pacers are helped by superb ball movement and shooting, sitting first in assists per game (33.3) and third in 3s made per game (15.7). ... Boston will hope to get more from Payton Pritchard off the bench after his slow start. Pritchard has made just two of 13 field goal attempts this season, though he posted six assists against Washington.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.