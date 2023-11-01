Major League Baseball has made changes for good of the game, but 12-team playoff format is a swing and miss

A game seeping with tradition has been remolded for the modern, short-attention-span age the last two seasons. Most of these adjustments have been for the betterment of the game — the pitch timer, restrictions on defensive shifts, bigger bases and pickoff prohibitions to aid stolen bases, the permanent installation of the automatic runner at second base in extra innings for regular-season games. (I’m not a fan of the last one.)

Dealing with changeups is now a prerequisite for being a devotee of Major League Baseball. I’m not talking about the offspeed pitch, but the tweaks MLB keeps making. The league has tinkered and provided updates and patches to its product more than Tesla the last couple of years.

Advertisement

But there is one big swing and miss in all the remodeling baseball has done of its grand, old, offering. The 12-team playoff format is a wild pitch we could do without. It devalues the sanctity of and the fan investment in the 162-game regular season. It’s an error that encourages you to make like the Green Day song and say, just wake me up when September ends. That’s all that matters.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to repackage this formatting folly as entertaining unpredictability after it netted only the third all-wild card World Series. However, parking the best teams for five days before a meager best-of-five Division Series is more like inequity than unpredictability. The postseason needs to be reformatted for fairness.

Since 2022, the two division winners with the best records in the American League and the National League have received byes — and accompanying hardball hiatuses — to accommodate two best-of-three Wild Card Series.

In the NFL a bye is a coveted advantage. In MLB, byes have proven to be more detriment than benefit.

Granted, it’s a small sample size in a sport that relies on large ones, but since the move to a format with byes, no NL club with a bye has escaped the division round. Each of the last two seasons, the NL has sent its third wild card, a team that wouldn’t have even made the playoffs prior, to the World Series. The 87-win Phillies took the NL pennant last season. This year, it’s the 84-win Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

Corbin Carroll and the 84-win Diamondbacks are the second consecutive No. 3 wild-card team from the NL to make the World Series. Harry How/Getty

Last year, the NL teams with byes, the 111-win Dodgers and the 101-win Braves, each won only a single playoff game. This year, three teams with 100 or more wins and byes (the Orioles, the Braves, and the Dodgers) went a combined 1-9 and were bounced in the division round.

The bye-related time off is leading to permanent postseason goodbyes.

Those noted code-crackers, the Astros, somehow have found a way to be the outliers. Houston earned the bye last season with 106 wins and reached the World Series. This year, the Astros were ousted in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series by the rival Rangers, who finished with an identical 90-72 record.

Last season, the two AL teams with byes, the Yankees and the Astros, met in the ALCS after the Yankees squeaked by the Guardians in five games.

The MLB Players Association isn’t thrilled with the early returns on the 12-team format they agreed to after fending off MLB’s overtures on a bloated 14-team format. The MLBPA harbors concerns that third wild cards enjoying postseason success will encourage owners to invest less and spend less building teams because having the most talented team doesn’t matter, only one that gets hot at the appropriate time.

Advertisement

“We came into that negotiation believing that the system wasn’t broken,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said, via ESPN. “Players over the course of those conversations were willing to go to 12…premised on ensuring that the team that won the division over the course of the long run was put in a position that respected and appreciated that.”

Manfred allowed developments at least warrant a conversation about the merits of the current format, but offered a foreboding caveat. “But again, my own view is that the format served us pretty well,” the commissioner told reporters before the World Series.

Rob Manfred says that the expanded MLB playoffs have served the league "pretty well" so far. Harry How/Getty

Let me help, you Mr. Commissioner.

There are some obvious solutions to make sure winning a division is an incentive instead of an impediment to winning the World Series and Manfred’s favorite “piece of metal.”

You could make the division round a best-of-seven affair. Right now, being rusty and dropping Game 1 of a division series against an opponent already attuned to survival-instinct baseball puts a ton of pressure on the team coming off the bye. A longer series would even the odds.

My foremost suggestion would be to give teams with the bye a distinct advantage in the division series. They host four of the five games in a 2-1-2 format. The wild-card-round team only gets one home game.

Advertisement

There’s also the Nippon Professional Baseball model where like MLB’s wild-card round the first round is a best-of-three affair held entirely at the higher-seeded team’s venue. However, in the next round, the teams coming off byes are gifted a ghost win, starting the series up 1-0. That means they only have to win three games, and the lower-seeded team must win four of six to advance.

MLB could adopt the “ghost win” for the best-of-five division round.

Baseball should do something. Otherwise, why is the league asking us to invest precious time and emotion into its lengthy regular season if the results get negated so easily?

That’s not to say that this postseason hasn’t been entertaining or hasn’t provided memorable performances and moments.

The underdog Diamondbacks silencing fervid Phillies fans to take Games 6 and 7 in Philly was delicious. How could you not get goosebumps in Game 1 of the World Series between the Rangers and Diamondbacks? Corey Seager tied the contest in the ninth inning with a two-run shot and Adolis Garcia won it for Texas with a walkoff blast in the 11th — his fifth straight postseason game with a homer.

Garcia has established the postseason record for runs batted in with 22. Arizona’s Ketel Marte authored a new playoff record for most consecutive games with a hit, belting one in his 20th straight in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Still, something is missing from the postseason magic — the sense that the best teams are being given the fairest possible shot to advance.

Advertisement

This is a uniquely North American problem. In the best soccer leagues in Europe, if you finish top of the table with the best record you’re the champion. Done.

But this is us.

MLB has shown a willingness to adopt changes and evolve.

Now, it’s time to do it once more for the time of year that matters most.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.