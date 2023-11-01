New Mission advances in Division 5 girls’ volleyball tournament with preliminary-round win over Brighton

The No. 21-seeded Titans jumped out to the early first-set lead in their preliminary round matchup against Brighton, a fellow Boston City League foe, and never looked back to win in three sets (25-10, 25-18, 25-15) on Wednesday afternoon at New Mission High.

How about a 12-1 run to start the preliminary round?

After a disappointing loss to Snowden in the Boston City League semifinal, the New Mission girls’ volleyball team needed a strong response to open the MIAA Division 5 tournament.

Senior outside hitter Victoria Pessoa led with 10 kills, classmate Jazmyne Forde collected eight aces, and fellow senior Liselott Fermin amassed seven kills and five aces for the Titans (15-7).

“We can’t take anybody lightly,” said New Mission head coach Modesto Gomez, referring to his team’s City League playoff loss. “You never know what’s going to happen and it was a big lesson learned for all of us, including me.”

The New Mission girls' volleyball team celebrates a point during its three-set victory over Brighton in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 5 tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In the first set, the Titans displayed dominance from the service line with nine aces, four from Forde. The early run got them started, and though the Bengals (10-9) rattled off three straight points late, it wasn’t enough to stem the tide.

As unforced errors from the Titans made the second set interesting, Gomez relayed a simple message to his team.

“Slow the game down and make sure we get the ball to the outside.”

The Titans scored four of the final five points of the set, then returned to their early dominant ways in the third, with Pessoa picking up five of her game-high 10 kills. Freshman Marianne Morrilo also stepped up with three aces and two of her five kills in the final set.

“She bounced back,” Gomez said of Pessoa. “She had a rough game [in the City semifinal] and I’m just glad she bounced back. She’s very athletic . . . being a senior, too, I’m happy she came back and had a better performance.”

The Titans advance to face No. 12 Millis (9-9) in the first round on Friday.

Division 1 State

Westford 3, Everett 1 — Senior Jenny Alexander mashed 12 kills and a pair of aces for the 29th-seeded Ghosts (6-13) in a preliminary win.

Division 3 State

Blackstone Valley 3, Monty Tech 0 — Senior Danika Kirby (6 kills), junior Lauren Gronda (4 kills, 1 block), and junior Paige Connolly (13 aces, 6 assists, 1 kill) led the Beavers (14-8) to a preliminary round win.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Assabet 0 — Lydiah Donahue-Wilfred (10 kills), Ella Faich (22 assists) led the Cardinals (9-14) to a preliminary win. Devin Dubose was strong defensively, in passing and serve receive.

Division 4 State

Nantucket 3, Sandwich 0 — Senior Chloe Marrero recorded the final two kills for the Whalers (13-7) in a first-round victory.

Non-tournament games

BB&N 3, Brooks 0 — Erica Biner (14 kills) and Corinne Holness (12 kills) led the Knights (12-3) to an ISL win.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 6, Nashoba Valley Tech 2 — Freshman Jenna Lehane, junior Kathleen Murphy, and junior Alexis D’Arcy scored two goals apiece for the Warriors (18-0-2) in their first small school State Vocational Championship win in 15 years.

Greater Lowell 1, Greater New Bedford 0 — Freshman Sera Eramo threaded a through ball into senior Emily Sandelli to score the game’s only goal as the Gryphons (15-2-1) won their first large school State Vocational Final since 2006.

Dexter Southfield 5, Winsor 0 — Sophomore Delia Loughane scored two goals and junior Maddie Nylen produced a goal and an assist for Dexter Southfield (10-3-1) in the Independent School League contest.

Correspondents Matty Wasserman and AJ Traub contributed to this story.







