Rangers claim first World Series title with Nate Eovaldi’s Game 5 win over Diamondbacks

“Maybe we struggled at home, but we got it done on the road, and we’ve got a special group,” first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said.

Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Arizona starter Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason by capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

PHOENIX — Nate Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Diamondbacks, 5-0, in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter — all of 21 years old — followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.

Garver was 1 for 17 at the plate in the World Series before his huge hit.

The Rangers tacked on four more runs in the ninth to break open the game. Semien’s two-run homer off Paul Sewald made it 5-0. The outburst was typical of the Texas offense, which scored at least three runs in an inning 13 times this postseason.

Seager was named World Series MVP for the second time, adding this year’s honor to the 2020 award he earned while with the Dodgers. He joined Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson, and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series MVPs.

Eovaldi pitched out of trouble all night before Aroldis Chapman and Josh Sborz finished it.

“I kind of joked around: I don’t know how many rabbits I have in my hat,” said Eovaldi, who improved to 5-0 this postseason. “I didn’t really do a great job tonight in attacking the zone. But our defense, incredible again.”

It’s the first title for the Rangers, whose history dates back to 1961 when they were the expansion Washington Senators. They moved to Texas for the 1972 season and came agonizingly close to a World Series championship in 2011, needing just one strike on two occasions before eventually falling to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Now, after five stadiums, roughly two dozen managers and 10,033 games, the Rangers are champions.

Gallen was one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, starting for the National League in the All-Star game. But the 28-year-old hadn’t been as sharp in the playoffs, with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA over five starts.

That changed Wednesday. The bespectacled righty was at his best, mowing down the first 14 hitters he faced before walking Lowe. He got some help from his defense in the fourth — shortstop Geraldo Perdomo made a nice grab on a hard-hit grounder from Marcus Semien, and Christian Walker was there to snag the one-hop throw to first.

In the fifth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tracked down Josh Jung’s shot into the left-center gap, catching it a few steps in front of the 413-foot sign.

Eovaldi wasn’t quite as sharp, but still matched Gallen’s zeros on the scoreboard despite walking five, which was his most in an outing since 2013.

The Diamondbacks had some juicy opportunities to score in the first five innings, but couldn’t convert, going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Eovaldi made it through six, giving up four hits and striking out five over 97 pitches.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the Giants beat the Rangers he now leads. He also won titles with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014.

“I was sitting in a recliner there in Nashville, just enjoying myself,” said the 68-year-old Bochy, who came out of retirement to take over the Rangers.

Bochy is the sixth manager to win four titles, joining Casey Stengel (seven), Joe McCarthy (seven), Connie Mack (five), Walter Alston (four), and Joe Torre (four). All of them are in the Hall of Fame and when Bochy’s career is over, it seems a given that his name will be immortalized in Cooperstown as well.

Now that the Rangers have finally won their World Series title, there are only five franchises remaining without a championship: the Rockies, Brewers, Padres, Mariners, and Rays.

Rangers reliever Will Smith became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series in a row with three different teams. Smith was a key piece of Atlanta’s bullpen in 2021 when the Braves won the title and was also on the Astros’ roster for last year’s Fall Classic win, though he didn’t appear in a game.

For the Diamondbacks, a remarkable postseason run fizzled in their first World Series since winning it all in 2001.

“I’m sorry I didn’t do my job to get us there,” manager Torey Lovullo said, pausing as his voice cracked with emotion. “But I will. We all will.”