Seedings and matchups for the state boys’ soccer tournament

The 2023 MIAA boys’ soccer tournament features 213 teams across five divisions, with preliminary and first-round play kicking off Friday. The state semifinals and finals will be held at neutral sites, with the championship games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

Seeds: 1. Concord-Carlisle (15-0-1); 2. Needham (14-2-2); 3. Acton-Boxborough (12-1-3); 4. St. John’s Prep (14-1-2); 5. Weymouth (12-3-4); 6. Brookline (11-6-1); 7. Newton North (8-5-5); 8. Newton South (8-4-5); 9. Lowell (16-3-1); 10. Franklin (13-0-5); 11. Winchester (13-1-2); 12. Brockton (11-3-2); 13. Framingham (9-7-2); 14. Natick (6-7-3); 15. BC High (10-5-3); 16. Leominster (11-4-3); 17. Lincoln-Sudbury (6-5-5); 18. Braintree (9-5-4); 19. Cambridge (8-7-1); 20. Ludlow (15-1-2); 21. Somerville (15-2-1); 22. North Andover (11-3-4); 23. Attleboro (13-1-4); 24. Shrewsbury (9-7-2); 25. Beverly (11-5-2); 26. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-7-2); 27. Algonquin (9-7-2); 28. Barnstable (10-3-5); 29. Westford (7-9-0); 30. Belmont (10-5-4); 31. Lexington (8-4-7); 32. Peabody (8-3-5); 33. Durfee (9-3-4); 34. Plymouth North (12-2-4); 35. Medford (11-6-1); 36. Boston Latin (7-7-4); 37. King Philip (8-5-5); 38. New Bedford (6-5-7); 39. Bishop Feehan (10-7-1); 40. Marshfield (8-7-3); 41. Methuen (8-6-4); 42. Springfield Central (10-5-1); 43. Diman (9-7-3).

TBA — Preliminary

Bishop Feehan at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; Boston Latin at Westford, TBA; Diman at North Andover, TBA; Durfee at Peabody, TBA; King Philip at Barnstable, TBA; Marshfield at Beverly, TBA; Medford at Belmont, TBA; Methuen at Shrewsbury, TBA; New Bedford at Algonquin, TBA; Plymouth North at Lexington, TBA; Springfield Central at Attleboro, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Lowell, TBA; TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Newton North, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; TBA at Weymouth, TBA; TBA at Winchester, TBA; TBA at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; Braintree at BC High, TBA; Cambridge at Natick, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Leominster, TBA; Ludlow at Framingham, TBA; Somerville at Brockton, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Bedford (9-2-5); 2. Billerica (16-1-1); 3. Hingham (17-1-0); 4. Nashoba (17-1-0); 5. Wakefield (13-3-2); 6. Oliver Ames (14-3-1); 7. Melrose (13-3-2); 8. Hopkinton (12-2-4); 9. Grafton (15-2-1); 10. Westwood (9-4-3); 11. Masconomet (12-2-4); 12. Somerset Berkley (14-1-3); 13. Marlborough (10-7-1); 14. West Springfield (11-3-4); 15. Dartmouth (8-6-2); 16. Wayland (6-9-2); 17. Reading (5-6-5); 18. Westborough (6-8-3); 19. Revere (9-3-3); 20. Walpole (5-10-3); 21. East Longmeadow (7-6-5); 22. Milton (3-11-4); 23. Mansfield (6-7-5); 24. North Attleborough (7-8-3); 25. Duxbury (7-5-5); 26. Minnechaug (7-9-2); 27. Marblehead (5-9-4); 28. Milford (4-10-4); 29. Agawam (7-7-4); 30. Woburn (3-10-3); 31. Longmeadow (3-6-9); 32. Doherty (9-6-3); 33. Northampton (10-7-1); 34. South High (9-4-3); 35. Worcester North (10-6-2); 36. Scituate (7-7-4); 37. Plymouth South (8-8-2); 38. Chicopee Comprehensive (12-6-0); 39. Southeastern (11-3-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Chicopee Comprehensive at Marblehead, TBA; Northampton at Doherty, TBA; Plymouth South at Milford, TBA; Scituate at Agawam, TBA; Southeastern at Minnechaug, TBA; Worcester North at Woburn, TBA; Worcester South at Longmeadow, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hingham, TBA; TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Nashoba, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Bedford, TBA; TBA at Billerica, TBA; TBA at Wakefield, TBA; Duxbury at Hopkinton, TBA; Mansfield at Westwood, TBA; Milton at Masconomet, TBA; North Attleborough at Grafton, TBA; Reading at Wayland, TBA; Revere at West Springfield, TBA; Somerset Berkley at East Longmeadow, TBA; Walpole at Marlborough, TBA; Westborough at Dartmouth, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Oakmont (16-2-0); 2. Gloucester (14-3-1); 3. Norwell (15-2-2); 4. Pembroke (14-2-1); 5. Ashland (12-5-1); 6. Dedham (11-3-4); 7. Blackstone Valley (14-1-3); 8. Swampscott (13-2-3); 9. Dover-Sherborn (10-6-2); 10. Nauset (11-1-6); 11. Medfield (9-6-3); 12. North Middlesex (11-4-3); 13. North Reading (12-3-3); 14. St. Mary’s (12-2-4); 15. Newburyport (12-4-2); 16. Holliston (7-6-3); 17. Greater New Bedford (9-3-5); 18. Hanover (9-5-4); 19. Medway (7-4-7); 20. Latin Academy (13-5-0); 21. Tantasqua (14-3-1); 22. Watertown (9-9-2); 23. Belchertown (9-5-4); 24. Tewksbury (8-7-3); 25. Greater Lowell (13-2-1); 26. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-1-8); 27. Old Rochester (11-5-2); 28. Sandwich (10-3-4); 29. Weston (7-10-1); 30. Pope Francis (8-5-5); 31. East Bridgewater (11-5-4); 32. Norton (6-10-2); 33. Auburn (11-4-3); 34. Martha’s Vineyard (8-7-3); 35. Archbishop Williams (11-4-4); 36. Shawsheen (11-5-2); 37. Essex Tech (8-7-3); 38. Fairhaven (9-9-1); 39. Assabet (8-7-3); 40. Chicopee (8-8-2); 41. Taconic (12-4-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Archbishop Williams at Pope Francis, TBA; Assabet at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Auburn at Norton, TBA; Chicopee at Greater Lowell, TBA; Essex Tech at Sandwich, TBA; Fairhaven at Old Rochester, TBA; Martha’s Vineyard at East Bridgewater, TBA; Shawsheen at Weston, TBA; Taconic at Tewksbury, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Oakmont, TBA; TBA at Ashland, TBA; TBA at Pembroke, TBA; TBA at Swampscott, TBA; TBA at Blackstone Valley, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Gloucester, TBA; Belchertown at Nauset, TBA; Greater New Bedford at Holliston, TBA; Hanover at Newburyport, TBA; Latin Academy at North Reading, TBA; Medway at St. Mary’s, TBA; Tantasqua at North Middlesex, TBA; Watertown at Medfield, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Cohasset (13-3-2); 2. Lynnfield (14-2-2); 3. Hampshire (15-0-3); 4. Hamilton-Wenham (13-1-2); 5. Gardner (12-3-2); 6. Excel Academy (13-3-0); 7. Monument Mtn. (10-4-4); 8. Frontier (16-1-1); 9. Monomoy (12-3-3); 10. Rockland (11-6-1); 11. Lunenburg (10-5-2); 12. Northeast (12-4-2); 13. Advanced Math and Science (12-4-2); 14. Lynn Tech (9-5-3); 15. Millbury (11-6-1); 16. Whitinsville Christian (8-5-5); 17. Nantucket (11-4-3); 18. Abington (10-6-2); 19. Pittsfield (7-9-2); 20. Bay Path (10-7-0); 21. Stoneham (4-12-2); 22. Leicester (10-6-2); 23. Bellingham (3-11-4); 24. Littleton (3-12-2); 25. Tyngsborough (4-10-4); 26. Ipswich (7-9-2); 27. East Boston (6-9-2); 27. Trivium (11-4-1); 28. Minuteman (14-2-0); 29. Winthrop (6-11-1); 30. Manchester Essex (4-10-4); 31. Northbridge (9-9-0); 32. Mashpee (5-10-3); 33. Greater Lawrence (8-8-2); 34. Sturgis East (6-6-5); 35. Tri-County (8-3-5); 36. South Hadley (8-8-2); 38. Westfield Tech (11-7-0); 39. O’Bryant (8-3-6); 40. Falmouth Academy (8-6-3); 41. Blue Hills (7-7-2); 42. South Shore Voc-Tech (9-7-1).

TBA — Preliminary

Blue Hills at Littleton, TBA; Falmouth Academy at Tyngsborough, TBA; Greater Lawrence at Mashpee, TBA; O’Bryant at Ipswich, TBA; South Hadley at Winthrop, TBA; South Shore Voc-Tech at Bellingham, TBA; Sturgis East at Northbridge, TBA; Tri-County at Manchester Essex, TBA; Trivium at Minuteman, TBA; Westfield Tech at East Boston, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Monomoy, TBA; TBA at Lynnfield, TBA; TBA at Excel Academy, TBA; TBA at Monument Mtn., TBA; TBA at Rockland, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Gardner, TBA; TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; Abington at Millbury, TBA; Bay Path at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Leicester at Lunenburg, TBA; Nantucket at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; Pittsfield at Lynn Tech, TBA; Stoneham at Northeast, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Sutton (13-2-3); 2. Douglas (10-2-5); 3. Bromfield (13-4-1); 4. Boston International (16-2-0); 5. Maynard (10-5-3); 6. Tahanto (7-8-1); 7. Burke (8-7-2); 8. Westport (17-0-1); 9. Hopedale (5-7-6); 10. Rockport (12-6-0); 11. Ayer Shirley (12-5-2); 12. St. John Paul II (8-7-3); 13. Mt. Greylock (7-7-3); 14. Mystic Valley (8-9-1); 15. Keefe Tech (10-4-4); 16. Mahar (12-4-0); 17. Ware (16-0-2); 18. Georgetown (6-10-1); 19. Quaboag (7-7-4); 20. Salem Academy (8-8-0); 21. Brighton (5-6-3); 22. KIPP Academy (8-6-3); 23. Pioneer Charter I (7-4-3); 24. Hull (7-10-1); 25. University Park (8-9-1); 26. Upper Cape (14-2-2); 27. TechBoston (5-9-1); 28. Millis (2-14-2); 29. Athol (14-4-0); 30. Smith Voc. (13-4-1); 31. Pathfinder (14-4-0); 32. Rising Tide Charter (9-6-3); 33. Lenox (9-8-0); 34. Hoosac Valley (12-4-2); 35. Atlantis Charter (9-6-2); 36. Charlestown (8-3-2); 37. Neighborhood House Charter (9-5-4); 38. Smith Academy (11-3-4); 39. Granby (11-1-6); 40. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (11-5-2); 41. Holbrook (9-7-2); 42. South Boston (7-5-1); 43. Turners Falls (6-4-1); 44. Roxbury Prep (4-3-5); 45. Greenfield (11-6-1); 46. McCann Tech (8-8-2); 47. Boston Collegiate (6-5-5); 48. Pioneer Valley Regional (10-7-1).

TBA — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at Smith Voc., TBA; Boston Collegiate at Georgetown, TBA; Charlestown at Athol, TBA; Granby at Upper Cape, TBA; Greenfield at Salem Academy, TBA; Holbrook at Hull, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Pathfinder, TBA; Lenox at Rising Tide Charter, TBA; McCann Tech at Quaboag, TBA; Neighborhood House Charter at Millis, TBA; Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at University Park, TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Ware, TBA; Roxbury Prep at Brighton, TBA; Smith Academy at TechBoston, TBA; South Boston at Pioneer Charter I, TBA; Turners Falls at KIPP Academy, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Boston International, TBA; TBA at Keefe Tech, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Mahar, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Mystic Valley, TBA; TBA at Ayer Shirley, TBA; TBA at Burke, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; TBA at Rockport, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.