Seedings and matchups for the state girls’ soccer tournament

The 2023 MIAA girls’ soccer tournament features 206 teams across five divisions, with preliminary and first-round play kicking off Friday. The state semifinals and finals will be held at neutral sites, with the championship games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.
MIAA Girls’ Soccer Tournament
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Natick (16-1-1); 2. Bishop Feehan (16-0-1); 3. Hopkinton (17-0-1); 4. Wellesley (13-5-0); 5. Brookline (13-3-2); 6. Franklin (16-2-0); 7. Acton-Boxborough (11-3-2); 8. Winchester (15-2-1); 9. Concord-Carlisle (13-3-2); 10. King Philip (15-3-0); 11. Algonquin (10-4-4); 12. Needham (8-5-5); 13. Newton North (9-4-5); 14. Arlington (12-5-1); 15. Shrewsbury (9-5-4); 16. Weymouth (7-7-4); 17. Belmont (10-3-6); 18. Central Catholic (14-3-1); 19. Braintree (4-11-3); 20. Marshfield (10-4-5); 21. Woburn (9-4-5); 22. Lexington (7-8-3); 23. Durfee (13-3-2); 24. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-3-3); 25. Andover (7-6-5); 26. Framingham (2-10-6); 27. Westford (7-7-2); 28. Newton South (4-9-4); 29. Wachusett (7-8-3); 30. Plymouth North (5-7-6); 31. Beverly (6-9-3); 32. Boston Latin (7-7-2); 33. Waltham (10-7-1); 34. North Andover (7-7-4); 35. Cambridge (5-5-6); 36. Haverhill (10-6-2); 37. Chelmsford (7-4-7); 38. Diman (10-9-1); 39. Medford (9-7-2).
Fri., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Advertisement
Waltham at Boston Latin, 4.
TBA — Preliminary
Cambridge at Plymouth North, TBA; Chelmsford at Newton South, TBA; Diman at Westford, TBA; Haverhill at Wachusett, TBA; Medford at Framingham, TBA; North Andover at Beverly, TBA.
Sat., Nov. 4 — First round
Braintree at Arlington, 6.
TBA — First round
TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at Natick, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; Andover at Winchester, TBA; Belmont at Weymouth, TBA; Bridgewater-Raynham at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, TBA; Durfee at King Philip, TBA; Lexington at Algonquin, TBA; Marshfield at Newton North, TBA; Woburn at Needham, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Masconomet (15-0-2); 2. Nashoba (15-1-2); 3. Longmeadow (13-2-3); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (11-6-3); 5. Grafton (15-3-0); 6. Mansfield (13-3-1); 7. Melrose (14-2-2); 8. Hingham (9-6-3); 9. Minnechaug (12-4-2); 10. Oliver Ames (13-3-0); 11. Westborough (8-6-2); 12. Duxbury (11-5-2); 13. Milton (8-7-3); 14. Westwood (10-6-3); 15. West Springfield (5-5-8); 16. Dartmouth (11-5-2); 17. Whitman-Hanson (7-8-3); 18. Marlborough (11-5-2); 19. Canton (8-7-2); 20. Scituate (7-6-5); 21. Walpole (4-11-4); 22. Marblehead (9-8-1); 23. Ludlow (3-6-9); 24. Bishop Stang (9-6-3); 25. Silver Lake (6-8-4); 26. East Longmeadow (4-9-5); 27. Holliston (6-10-2); 28. Burlington (8-8-2); 29. Westfield (4-9-4); 30. Billerica (10-5-3); 31. Chicopee Comprehensive (9-7-2); 32. Somerset Berkley (10-6-2); 33. Amherst-Pelham (12-5-1); 34. Northampton (9-9-0); 35. Somerville (15-1-2); 36. Southeastern (8-4-4).
Advertisement
TBA — Preliminary
Amherst-Pelham at Somerset Berkley, TBA; Northampton at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; Somerville at Billerica, TBA; Southeastern at Westfield, TBA.
Sat., Nov. 4 — First round
Holliston at Mansfield, 5:30.
Mon., Nov. 6 — First round
Walpole at Duxbury, 6.
TBA — First round
TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Nashoba, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Bishop Stang at Minnechaug, TBA; Burlington at Grafton, TBA; Canton at Westwood, TBA; East Longmeadow at Melrose, TBA; Ludlow at Oliver Ames, TBA; Marblehead at Westborough, TBA; Marlborough at West Springfield, TBA; Scituate at Milton, TBA; Silver Lake at Hingham, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Dartmouth, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Medfield (16-1-1); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-3-1); 3. Hanover (17-0-1); 4. Norwell (18-1-1); 5. Pope Francis (15-1-0); 6. Cardinal Spellman (15-1-2); 7. Nipmuc (14-2-2); 8. Tantasqua (14-4-0); 9. Danvers (13-3-2); 10. Dedham (10-5-3); 11. Weston (10-3-5); 12. Apponequet (16-1-3); 13. Auburn (15-2-1); 14. Belchertown (8-5-5); 15. Norton (9-6-3); 16. Saugus (14-3-1); 17. North Reading (13-3-2); 18. Medway (5-9-4); 19. Wilmington (8-6-4); 20. Nauset (12-2-4); 21. Archbishop Williams (7-7-6); 22. Newburyport (11-4-3); 23. Sandwich (10-5-1); 24. St. Mary’s (10-6-2); 25. East Bridgewater (8-9-3); 26. Foxborough (6-12-0); 27. Swampscott (8-5-5); 28. Tewksbury (10-5-3); 29. Martha’s Vineyard (11-5-2); 30. Pentucket (8-6-3); 31. Pembroke (6-8-4); 32. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-8-2); 33. Hudson (9-6-3); 34. Old Rochester (10-8-2); 35. Blackstone Valley (9-8-1); 36. Greater New Bedford (8-8-2); 37. Gloucester (7-7-3); 38. Falmouth (6-6-6); 39. Notre Dame (Worcester) (8-8-2); 40. Greater Lowell (13-2-1); 41. Revere (16-1-1); 42. Holyoke (10-5-3); 43. Norfolk Aggie (16-3-1); 44. Latin Academy (11-5-3).
Advertisement
Thu., Nov. 2 — Preliminary
Revere at St. Mary’s, 4:30; Gloucester at Tewksbury, 7.
Fri., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Holyoke at Sandwich, 4.
TBA — Preliminary
Blackstone Valley at Pentucket, TBA; Falmouth at Swampscott, TBA; Greater Lowell at East Bridgewater, TBA; Greater New Bedford at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Hudson at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Latin Academy at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Newburyport, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Foxborough, TBA; Old Rochester at Pembroke, TBA.
Sat., Nov. 4 — First round
Medway at Norton, 12.
TBA — First round
TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Pope Francis, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Tantasqua, TBA; TBA at Apponequet, TBA; TBA at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Danvers, TBA; Nauset at Auburn, TBA; North Reading at Saugus, TBA; Wilmington at Belchertown, TBA.
Advertisement
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. South Hadley (15-1-2); 2. Sutton (12-4-2); 3. Cohasset (11-3-3); 4. Lynnfield (14-2-2); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (13-0-3); 6. Littleton (14-3-1); 7. Northbridge (11-7-0); 8. West Bridgewater (12-5-1); 9. Millbury (8-8-2); 10. Hampshire (8-7-2); 11. Leicester (9-5-3); 12. Monument Mtn. (13-5-0); 13. Rockland (8-8-2); 14. Lunenburg (12-5-1); 15. Abington (10-8-0); 16. Monomoy (12-4-2); 17. Manchester Essex (7-8-3); 18. Southwick (8-9-1); 19. Easthampton (13-5-0); 20. Bellingham (4-14-0); 21. Advanced Math and Science (11-7-0); 22. Uxbridge (6-11-1); 23. Tyngsborough (9-8-1); 24. Worcester South (7-5-4); 25. Wahconah (3-14-1); 26. Ipswich (5-12-1); 27. Bay Path (9-5-4); 28. Blue Hills (16-0-2); 29. Mashpee (5-11-1); 30. Sturgis West (7-7-2); 31. Nantucket (8-10-0); 32. Bourne (8-9-1); 33. St. Paul (7-7-1); 34. Clinton (8-8-2); 35. Tri-County (8-7-1); 36. Sturgis East (10-7-1); 37. Westfield Tech (14-1-1); 38. Excel Academy (10-5-0); 39. East Boston (13-4-1); 40. Minuteman (11-5-1); 41. Cathedral/Cristo Rey (7-7-0).
Thu., Nov. 2 — Preliminary
East Boston at Ipswich, 4.
TBA — Preliminary
Cathedral/Cristo Rey at Worcester South, TBA; Clinton at Nantucket, TBA; Excel Academy at Bay Path, TBA; Minuteman at Wahconah, TBA; St. Paul at Bourne, TBA; Sturgis East at Mashpee, TBA; Tri-County at Sturgis West, TBA; Westfield Tech at Blue Hills, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; TBA at Lynnfield, TBA; TBA at Millbury, TBA; TBA at Northbridge, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at West Bridgewater, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; Bellingham at Rockland, TBA; Easthampton at Lunenburg, TBA; Manchester Essex at Monomoy, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Southwick at Abington, TBA; Tyngsborough at Hampshire, TBA; Uxbridge at Leicester, TBA.
Advertisement
DIVISION 5
Seeds: 1. Whitinsville Christian (16-2-0); 2. Monson (17-0-1); 3. Hull (13-2-2); 4. Mt. Greylock (16-1-0); 5. Douglas (9-7-2); 6. Maynard (10-5-3); 7. Tahanto (11-4-3); 8. St. John Paul II (15-2-1); 9. Millis (6-10-2); 10. Georgetown (9-7-2); 11. Hopedale (5-10-3); 12. Palmer (10-7-1); 13. David Prouty (6-7-3); 14. West Boylston (12-5-1); 15. Mystic Valley (11-6-1); 16. Quaboag (6-8-3); 17. Lenox (9-7-2); 18. Bromfield (5-11-2); 19. Parker Charter (11-4-2); 20. Granby (7-10-1); 21. Hopkins (12-3-3); 22. Drury (9-8-1); 23. Nashoba Valley Tech (15-2-1); 24. Smith Academy (12-3-3); 25. St. Mary (Westfield) (6-7-3); 26. Ayer Shirley (7-9-3); 27. Westport (12-5-1); 28. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (16-2-0); 29. Mt. Everett (8-5-5); 30. Holbrook (7-8-3); 31. Smith Voc. (11-3-2); 32. Franklin County Tech (10-5-3); 33. Upper Cape (10-5-2); 34. Athol (12-3-3); 35. Innovation Academy (9-5-4); 36. Rising Tide Charter (10-8-0); 37. McCann Tech (11-5-2); 38. Pioneer Valley Regional (7-7-1); 39. Prospect Hill (8-4-0); 40. Bristol Aggie (7-7-2); 41. Avon (6-6-2); 42. Boston Collegiate (11-5-1); 43. Gateway (6-6-2); 44. South Shore Charter (8-4-0); 45. Burke (7-6-2); 46. TechBoston (6-6-2).
TBA — Preliminary
Athol at Smith Voc., TBA; Avon at Smith Academy, TBA; Boston Collegiate at Nashoba Valley Tech, TBA; Bristol Aggie at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Burke at Granby, TBA; Gateway at Drury, TBA; Innovation Academy at Holbrook, TBA; McCann Tech at Notre Dame (Tyngsborough), TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Westport, TBA; Prospect Hill at Ayer Shirley, TBA; Rising Tide Charter at Mt. Everett, TBA; South Shore Charter at Hopkins, TBA; TechBoston at Parker Charter, TBA; Upper Cape at Franklin County Tech, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Hull, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; Bromfield at Mystic Valley, TBA; Lenox at Quaboag, TBA.
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.