Seedings and matchups for the state girls’ soccer tournament

The 2023 MIAA girls’ soccer tournament features 206 teams across five divisions, with preliminary and first-round play kicking off Friday. The state semifinals and finals will be held at neutral sites, with the championship games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18.

Natick’s Abby McCauley (13) and her teammates fought through double teams, and a rigorous Bay State Conference schedule to earn the top seed in Division 1.

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Natick (16-1-1); 2. Bishop Feehan (16-0-1); 3. Hopkinton (17-0-1); 4. Wellesley (13-5-0); 5. Brookline (13-3-2); 6. Franklin (16-2-0); 7. Acton-Boxborough (11-3-2); 8. Winchester (15-2-1); 9. Concord-Carlisle (13-3-2); 10. King Philip (15-3-0); 11. Algonquin (10-4-4); 12. Needham (8-5-5); 13. Newton North (9-4-5); 14. Arlington (12-5-1); 15. Shrewsbury (9-5-4); 16. Weymouth (7-7-4); 17. Belmont (10-3-6); 18. Central Catholic (14-3-1); 19. Braintree (4-11-3); 20. Marshfield (10-4-5); 21. Woburn (9-4-5); 22. Lexington (7-8-3); 23. Durfee (13-3-2); 24. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-3-3); 25. Andover (7-6-5); 26. Framingham (2-10-6); 27. Westford (7-7-2); 28. Newton South (4-9-4); 29. Wachusett (7-8-3); 30. Plymouth North (5-7-6); 31. Beverly (6-9-3); 32. Boston Latin (7-7-2); 33. Waltham (10-7-1); 34. North Andover (7-7-4); 35. Cambridge (5-5-6); 36. Haverhill (10-6-2); 37. Chelmsford (7-4-7); 38. Diman (10-9-1); 39. Medford (9-7-2).

Fri., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Waltham at Boston Latin, 4.

TBA — Preliminary

Cambridge at Plymouth North, TBA; Chelmsford at Newton South, TBA; Diman at Westford, TBA; Haverhill at Wachusett, TBA; Medford at Framingham, TBA; North Andover at Beverly, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 4 — First round

Braintree at Arlington, 6.

TBA — First round

TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at Natick, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; Andover at Winchester, TBA; Belmont at Weymouth, TBA; Bridgewater-Raynham at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, TBA; Durfee at King Philip, TBA; Lexington at Algonquin, TBA; Marshfield at Newton North, TBA; Woburn at Needham, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Masconomet (15-0-2); 2. Nashoba (15-1-2); 3. Longmeadow (13-2-3); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (11-6-3); 5. Grafton (15-3-0); 6. Mansfield (13-3-1); 7. Melrose (14-2-2); 8. Hingham (9-6-3); 9. Minnechaug (12-4-2); 10. Oliver Ames (13-3-0); 11. Westborough (8-6-2); 12. Duxbury (11-5-2); 13. Milton (8-7-3); 14. Westwood (10-6-3); 15. West Springfield (5-5-8); 16. Dartmouth (11-5-2); 17. Whitman-Hanson (7-8-3); 18. Marlborough (11-5-2); 19. Canton (8-7-2); 20. Scituate (7-6-5); 21. Walpole (4-11-4); 22. Marblehead (9-8-1); 23. Ludlow (3-6-9); 24. Bishop Stang (9-6-3); 25. Silver Lake (6-8-4); 26. East Longmeadow (4-9-5); 27. Holliston (6-10-2); 28. Burlington (8-8-2); 29. Westfield (4-9-4); 30. Billerica (10-5-3); 31. Chicopee Comprehensive (9-7-2); 32. Somerset Berkley (10-6-2); 33. Amherst-Pelham (12-5-1); 34. Northampton (9-9-0); 35. Somerville (15-1-2); 36. Southeastern (8-4-4).

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Somerset Berkley, TBA; Northampton at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; Somerville at Billerica, TBA; Southeastern at Westfield, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 4 — First round

Holliston at Mansfield, 5:30.

Mon., Nov. 6 — First round

Walpole at Duxbury, 6.

TBA — First round

TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Nashoba, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Bishop Stang at Minnechaug, TBA; Burlington at Grafton, TBA; Canton at Westwood, TBA; East Longmeadow at Melrose, TBA; Ludlow at Oliver Ames, TBA; Marblehead at Westborough, TBA; Marlborough at West Springfield, TBA; Scituate at Milton, TBA; Silver Lake at Hingham, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Dartmouth, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Medfield (16-1-1); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-3-1); 3. Hanover (17-0-1); 4. Norwell (18-1-1); 5. Pope Francis (15-1-0); 6. Cardinal Spellman (15-1-2); 7. Nipmuc (14-2-2); 8. Tantasqua (14-4-0); 9. Danvers (13-3-2); 10. Dedham (10-5-3); 11. Weston (10-3-5); 12. Apponequet (16-1-3); 13. Auburn (15-2-1); 14. Belchertown (8-5-5); 15. Norton (9-6-3); 16. Saugus (14-3-1); 17. North Reading (13-3-2); 18. Medway (5-9-4); 19. Wilmington (8-6-4); 20. Nauset (12-2-4); 21. Archbishop Williams (7-7-6); 22. Newburyport (11-4-3); 23. Sandwich (10-5-1); 24. St. Mary’s (10-6-2); 25. East Bridgewater (8-9-3); 26. Foxborough (6-12-0); 27. Swampscott (8-5-5); 28. Tewksbury (10-5-3); 29. Martha’s Vineyard (11-5-2); 30. Pentucket (8-6-3); 31. Pembroke (6-8-4); 32. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-8-2); 33. Hudson (9-6-3); 34. Old Rochester (10-8-2); 35. Blackstone Valley (9-8-1); 36. Greater New Bedford (8-8-2); 37. Gloucester (7-7-3); 38. Falmouth (6-6-6); 39. Notre Dame (Worcester) (8-8-2); 40. Greater Lowell (13-2-1); 41. Revere (16-1-1); 42. Holyoke (10-5-3); 43. Norfolk Aggie (16-3-1); 44. Latin Academy (11-5-3).

Thu., Nov. 2 — Preliminary

Revere at St. Mary’s, 4:30; Gloucester at Tewksbury, 7.

Fri., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Holyoke at Sandwich, 4.

TBA — Preliminary

Blackstone Valley at Pentucket, TBA; Falmouth at Swampscott, TBA; Greater Lowell at East Bridgewater, TBA; Greater New Bedford at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Hudson at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Latin Academy at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Newburyport, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Foxborough, TBA; Old Rochester at Pembroke, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 4 — First round

Medway at Norton, 12.

TBA — First round

TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Pope Francis, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Tantasqua, TBA; TBA at Apponequet, TBA; TBA at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Danvers, TBA; Nauset at Auburn, TBA; North Reading at Saugus, TBA; Wilmington at Belchertown, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. South Hadley (15-1-2); 2. Sutton (12-4-2); 3. Cohasset (11-3-3); 4. Lynnfield (14-2-2); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (13-0-3); 6. Littleton (14-3-1); 7. Northbridge (11-7-0); 8. West Bridgewater (12-5-1); 9. Millbury (8-8-2); 10. Hampshire (8-7-2); 11. Leicester (9-5-3); 12. Monument Mtn. (13-5-0); 13. Rockland (8-8-2); 14. Lunenburg (12-5-1); 15. Abington (10-8-0); 16. Monomoy (12-4-2); 17. Manchester Essex (7-8-3); 18. Southwick (8-9-1); 19. Easthampton (13-5-0); 20. Bellingham (4-14-0); 21. Advanced Math and Science (11-7-0); 22. Uxbridge (6-11-1); 23. Tyngsborough (9-8-1); 24. Worcester South (7-5-4); 25. Wahconah (3-14-1); 26. Ipswich (5-12-1); 27. Bay Path (9-5-4); 28. Blue Hills (16-0-2); 29. Mashpee (5-11-1); 30. Sturgis West (7-7-2); 31. Nantucket (8-10-0); 32. Bourne (8-9-1); 33. St. Paul (7-7-1); 34. Clinton (8-8-2); 35. Tri-County (8-7-1); 36. Sturgis East (10-7-1); 37. Westfield Tech (14-1-1); 38. Excel Academy (10-5-0); 39. East Boston (13-4-1); 40. Minuteman (11-5-1); 41. Cathedral/Cristo Rey (7-7-0).

Thu., Nov. 2 — Preliminary

East Boston at Ipswich, 4.

TBA — Preliminary

Cathedral/Cristo Rey at Worcester South, TBA; Clinton at Nantucket, TBA; Excel Academy at Bay Path, TBA; Minuteman at Wahconah, TBA; St. Paul at Bourne, TBA; Sturgis East at Mashpee, TBA; Tri-County at Sturgis West, TBA; Westfield Tech at Blue Hills, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; TBA at Lynnfield, TBA; TBA at Millbury, TBA; TBA at Northbridge, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at West Bridgewater, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; Bellingham at Rockland, TBA; Easthampton at Lunenburg, TBA; Manchester Essex at Monomoy, TBA; Monument Mtn. at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Southwick at Abington, TBA; Tyngsborough at Hampshire, TBA; Uxbridge at Leicester, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Whitinsville Christian (16-2-0); 2. Monson (17-0-1); 3. Hull (13-2-2); 4. Mt. Greylock (16-1-0); 5. Douglas (9-7-2); 6. Maynard (10-5-3); 7. Tahanto (11-4-3); 8. St. John Paul II (15-2-1); 9. Millis (6-10-2); 10. Georgetown (9-7-2); 11. Hopedale (5-10-3); 12. Palmer (10-7-1); 13. David Prouty (6-7-3); 14. West Boylston (12-5-1); 15. Mystic Valley (11-6-1); 16. Quaboag (6-8-3); 17. Lenox (9-7-2); 18. Bromfield (5-11-2); 19. Parker Charter (11-4-2); 20. Granby (7-10-1); 21. Hopkins (12-3-3); 22. Drury (9-8-1); 23. Nashoba Valley Tech (15-2-1); 24. Smith Academy (12-3-3); 25. St. Mary (Westfield) (6-7-3); 26. Ayer Shirley (7-9-3); 27. Westport (12-5-1); 28. Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) (16-2-0); 29. Mt. Everett (8-5-5); 30. Holbrook (7-8-3); 31. Smith Voc. (11-3-2); 32. Franklin County Tech (10-5-3); 33. Upper Cape (10-5-2); 34. Athol (12-3-3); 35. Innovation Academy (9-5-4); 36. Rising Tide Charter (10-8-0); 37. McCann Tech (11-5-2); 38. Pioneer Valley Regional (7-7-1); 39. Prospect Hill (8-4-0); 40. Bristol Aggie (7-7-2); 41. Avon (6-6-2); 42. Boston Collegiate (11-5-1); 43. Gateway (6-6-2); 44. South Shore Charter (8-4-0); 45. Burke (7-6-2); 46. TechBoston (6-6-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Athol at Smith Voc., TBA; Avon at Smith Academy, TBA; Boston Collegiate at Nashoba Valley Tech, TBA; Bristol Aggie at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Burke at Granby, TBA; Gateway at Drury, TBA; Innovation Academy at Holbrook, TBA; McCann Tech at Notre Dame (Tyngsborough), TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Westport, TBA; Prospect Hill at Ayer Shirley, TBA; Rising Tide Charter at Mt. Everett, TBA; South Shore Charter at Hopkins, TBA; TechBoston at Parker Charter, TBA; Upper Cape at Franklin County Tech, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Hull, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; Bromfield at Mystic Valley, TBA; Lenox at Quaboag, TBA.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.